Two more test positive for H3N2 in Gurugram

Two more cases of the seasonal influenza subtype H3N2 were reported here on Saturday, a day after the city recorded its first case with a four-year-old child testing positive for the virus, according to the health department.

A 55-year-old woman and an 11-month-old baby girl tested positive for the influenza, they said.

The woman has been discharged from a private hospital after an improvement in her health and she is in home isolation while the infant is being treated in a medical college in Rohtak, the department said.

District Surveillance Officer Dr J P Rajliwal said that the health department teams have also been tracing the people who came in contact with the infected patients.

After identifying ten people who came in contact with the baby girl and the woman, their samples were taken on Saturday and they have been instructed to remain in isolation, the officer said.

On Friday, the department also took samples of two family members who came in contact with the four-year-old child and sent them for examination.

The health department has so far sent samples of 150 people for examination. Out of them, H3N2 has been confirmed in three patients while reports of some samples are awaited.

The department is also monitoring all the patients and preparing to increase testing.

"Two more patients have been found infected with the influenza virus. The health of both is improving and there is no need to fear," said Dr Virender Yadav, CMO, Gurugram.

"Two of the patients are infected with influenza Type B, while the other with Type A. the health department teams are monitoring and treating patients in Flu OPD," he said.