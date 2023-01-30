Sun Pharma acquires 3 brands to strengthen anti-inflammatory portfolio

Sun Pharma said on January 30 that it had acquired three drug brands from Mumbai-based Aksigen Hospital to strengthen its anti-inflammatory portfolio.
Disperzyme, Disperzyme-CD and Phlogam have been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for post-operative inflammation in patients undergoing minor surgery and dental procedures, Sun Pharma said in a release.
The addition of Disperzyme and Phlogam would further strengthen the company's anti-inflammatory portfolio. "This systemic enzyme therapy combination is being used to control edema and it speeds up the healing process. In a comparative clinical trial in India, the brands provided significantly better control and resolution of post-operative pain and inflammation,” Kirti Ganorkar, CEO-India business, Sun Pharma, said.
According to the pharma firm, Disperzyme and Phlogam are the first enzyme-bioflavonoid combination of Trypsin, Bromelain and Rutoside (“TBR”) to complete a clinical study in India and get DCGI approval.