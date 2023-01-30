English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    US sets stricter guidelines for lead in baby food. Where does India stand?

    India has a much higher limit of lead in baby food, apart from several other categories of packaged food, and there is no indication of any revision in the norms in the near future

    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    January 30, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
    As toxic metal exposure can be harmful to developing brains, food safety regulators fix the permissible limit so that the harm is kept at the minimum possible level (Image Source: Tanaphong Toochinda/Unsplash)

    As toxic metal exposure can be harmful to developing brains, food safety regulators fix the permissible limit so that the harm is kept at the minimum possible level (Image Source: Tanaphong Toochinda/Unsplash)

    The United States Food and Drugs Administration (US FDA) has issued new guidance limiting lead concentrations in all processed foods intended for babies and children less than two years old, rekindling the debate on a need to reduce children’s exposure to heavy metals.

    However, guidelines in India continue to allow about 10 times the higher limit (compared to the US) for lead in packaged food for babies between 6-24 months, and authorities indicate there is no move to revisit them at least in near future.

    The new guidelines issued by the US FDA on January 24, as part of its Close to Zero (for heavy metal in food) policy, though not binding in nature, say that lead concentrations should now be limited to 10 parts per billion in fruits, vegetables and meats packaged in baby food jars, pouches, tubs and boxes. The target is 20 parts per billion for dry cereals.

    The agency estimates that these lower levels could result in a 24 to 27 percent reduction in exposure to lead, resulting in "long-term, meaningful and sustainable reductions in the exposure to this contaminant from these foods”.