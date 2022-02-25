English
    The trend of fall in new, active COVID-19 cases continues as India reports 13,166 cases in a day

    All the states have registered fall in active infections which is now less than 0.5 per cent of the total cases. Kerala, too, has less than active 50,000 cases.

    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    February 25, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
    Source: AP

    India has logged 13,166 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours while the dip in active coronavirus cases in the country continued, too.

    The new cases take the number of total confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 4,28, 94, 295.

    A total of 302 COVID-19 deaths were also registered, taking the official toll of fatalities due to the infectious disease to 5,13,226. Kerala, meanwhile, continued to report backlog deaths as part of its data reconciliation exercise and registered 160 backlog deaths.

    The state also recorded the highest, 52, deaths in India in a day, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka which reported 19 fatalities each.

    The active COVID-19 caseload in the country stands at 1,34,235—10.5 per cent lower than the previous day. The active cases now comprise of 0.31 per cent of the total confirmed cases.

    The daily test positivity rate in India rose marginally to 1.28 per cent, as compared to February 24 figure, while the rolling average of the weekly positivity rate came down to 1.48 per cent.

    As the states cumulatively registered 26,988 recoveries in the last 24 hours, it raised the total recoveries to 4,22,46,884 and the recovery rate reached 98.49 per cent.

    The health ministry said that a total of 76.45 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far of which 10,30,016 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

    Overall, 176.86 crore vaccine doses have also been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive against coronavirus, as per the details shared, of which 32.04 lakh shots were given in the last 24 hours.

    The Centre also said that it has supplied 173.59 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to states so far of which 11.02 crore doses are balance and unutilised.

     
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 09:49 am

