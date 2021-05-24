Pfizer to supply COVID-19 vaccine only to central governments, supra-national organisatons
The denial by Pfizer to supply vaccines to non-federal administrative bodies comes as a setback to the provincial governments, including in India, who were planning direct procurement.
Pfizer’s vaccine is based on genetic material or mRNA.
Pfizer Inc would supply its COVID-19 vaccine only to the central governments and supra-national organisations, the American pharmaceutical giant said on May 24.
The company's refusal to supply Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to non-federal administrative bodies comes as a setback to the provincial governments, including in India, who were planning direct procurement.
A number of Indian states hit by the second COVID-19 wave, including Maharashtra, Punjab and Karnataka, were exploring the option of directly importing the vaccines from the top global manufacturers.
"Pfizer will supply COVID-19 vaccine only to central governments and supranational organisations for deployment in national immunization programs," the company said. Supranational entities include the World Health Organisation (WHO) which is co-leading the COVAX vaccination programme to provide doses to low-income countries.
"Allocation of doses and implementation plan within a country is a decision for local governments based on relevant health authority guidance," the statement issued by Pfizer added.
Earlier on May 24, the Delhi government issued a statement that Pfizer and Moderna Inc - another US-based vaccine maker - have denied the request to directly import their anti-COVID-19 jabs.
Both the companies said "they will deal only with the Centre" and not with the states, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.
A day earlier, Punjab's nodal officer for vaccination, Vikas Garg, said Moderna Inc has declined the state government's request for direct supply of doses.
The Punjab government, along with other states, have also reached out to other major global vaccine makers including Johnson & Johnson and the producers of Russia's Sputnik V.