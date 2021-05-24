Pfizer to supply COVID-19 vaccine only to central governments, supra-national organisatons

Pfizer’s vaccine is based on genetic material or mRNA.

Pfizer Inc would supply its COVID-19 vaccine only to the central governments and supra-national organisations, the American pharmaceutical giant said on May 24.

The company's refusal to supply Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to non-federal administrative bodies comes as a setback to the provincial governments, including in India, who were planning direct procurement.

A number of Indian states hit by the second COVID-19 wave, including Maharashtra, Punjab and Karnataka, were exploring the option of directly importing the vaccines from the top global manufacturers.

"Pfizer will supply COVID-19 vaccine only to central governments and supranational organisations for deployment in national immunization programs," the company said. Supranational entities include the World Health Organisation (WHO) which is co-leading the COVAX vaccination programme to provide doses to low-income countries.

"Allocation of doses and implementation plan within a country is a decision for local governments based on relevant health authority guidance," the statement issued by Pfizer added.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Also Read | Moderna declines Punjab's request for direct vaccine supply, says they 'deal only with Government of India'

Earlier on May 24, the Delhi government issued a statement that Pfizer and Moderna Inc - another US-based vaccine maker - have denied the request to directly import their anti-COVID-19 jabs.

Both the companies said "they will deal only with the Centre" and not with the states, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

A day earlier, Punjab's nodal officer for vaccination, Vikas Garg, said Moderna Inc has declined the state government's request for direct supply of doses.

The Punjab government, along with other states, have also reached out to other major global vaccine makers including Johnson & Johnson and the producers of Russia's Sputnik V.