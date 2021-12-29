Mumbai's daily COVID count may cross 2,000, says minister Aaditya Thackeray

File image of Mumbai's guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray (Image: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

The daily COVID-19 count in Mumbai may cross 2,000 today, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray said on December 29.

Thackeray's statement comes a day after after Mumbai reported 1,333 new infections, at a positivity rate of 4.11 percent. The daily spike was the highest since May 26.

The city also accounts for 84 out of the 167 Omicron cases reported so far in Maharashtra.

In the span of last seven days, the country's financial capital has seen an exponential surge in new COVID-19 cases. The per-day count on December 20 was 204, which increased almost on daily basis to reach 1,333 on December 28.

The active caseload has climbed to 5,803, up from 1,904 at the start of this month.

The daily numbers "may cross 2,000 today", NDTV reported the junior Thackeray as saying. He further added that it was for the experts to ascertain whether this marks the start of the third wave of pandemic in the city, the report said.



Seeing the surge of covid cases in Mumbai, we held a meeting at the @mybmc to review the situation, preparation, as well as to plan for the proposed vaccination for ages 15-18 that we want to carry out in early January.

I urge all not to panic but exercise extreme caution

(1/n) pic.twitter.com/qqvHtICZBh

— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 29, 2021

Thackeray, who is a legislator from Mumbai and also the city's guardian minister, held a meeting with civic department officials earlier today to review the COVID-19 situation and assess the preparedness in view of the threat posed by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

"We also discussed Covid-appropriate behaviour guidelines and public place event issues, especially with the New Year being around the corner," he tweeted following the meeting.

"As the cases rise rapidly, we urge everyone to not panic. However we all must exercise extreme caution and ensure that we are vaccinated, masked up. This is a time to protect one’s self and thereby protect others," Thackeray added.

Notably, Mumbai was among the cities that were severely hit by both the major phases of coronavirus pandemic in India. As per the official tally, the city has so far reported over 7.71 lakh COVID-19 infections more than 16,000 deaths due to the contagious disease.