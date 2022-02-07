Mission Indradhanush 4.0: Routine vaccines to kids, pregnant women in campaign mode

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on February 7, launched Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0 in a bid to fill gaps in the routine immunisation coverage of infants and toddlers and pregnant women who may have missed taking the prescribed shots at the stipulated time.

The immunisation coverage of kids aged 12-23 months is about 77 percent as per the latest data but there are several low coverage areas and pockets in the country where this coverage is far lesser. The Health Ministry said in a statement that three rounds of the campaign have been planned to catch up on the gaps that might have emerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the activity will be conducted in 416 districts across 33 states and UTs.

These districts have been identified based on vaccination coverage as per the latest National Family Health Survey-5 report, Health Management Information System data and burden of vaccine preventable diseases.

In addition, the districts suggested by states have also been included.

“Considering the recent upsurge of COVID-19 cases, states have been given the flexibility of carrying out the activity either from February 2022- April 2022 or from March to May 2022,” said the government.

The first round of the campaign is beginning from February 7 while the second round is set to begin a month later and the third round will commence April 4 this year.

According to the government, unlike the past, each round will be conducted for seven days, including routine immunisation days, Sundays and public holidays.

However, considering the recent peak in COVID-19 cases, states have also been accorded the flexibility of conducting the drives from March to May this year while 11 of the 33 states have planned to go ahead with the February – April schedule.

Mandaviya, according to the statement, noted that the pace of routine immunisation has slowed down in India due to COVID-19 pandemic, hoping that the new campaign will contribute in filling the gaps and make lasting gains towards universal Immunisation.

Till date, ten phases of Mission Indradhanush have been completed covering 701 districts across the country and till April last year, during the various phases of Mission Indradhanush, a total of 3.86 crore children and 96.8 lakh pregnant women had been vaccinated.

The data shared by the Ministry said that the first two phases of this Mission resulted in 6.7 per cent increase in full immunisation coverage in a year. A survey carried out in 190 districts covered in the fifth phase of the project showed 18.5 per cent points increase in full immunisation coverage as compared to the NFHS-4.