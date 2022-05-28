English
    India records 2,685 fresh COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

    The death toll climbed to 5,24,572 with 33 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    PTI
    May 28, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
    Representative image

    India on May 28 recorded 2,685 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its infection tally to 4,31,50,215, while the number of active cases increased to 16,308, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,24,572 with 33 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 494 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.54 per cent, the ministry said. The case fatality rate stands at 1.22 per cent, it said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,09,335.

    The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive have exceeded 193.13 crore. India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.



    PTI
    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid news #Covid-19 #pandemic
    first published: May 28, 2022 10:10 am
