    Govt floats EoI for developing monkeypox vaccine, diagnostic kits in public-private partnership mode

    According to the ICMR, the last date submission of interest will be August 10.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 27, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
    Monkeypox often starts with flu-like symptoms before causing rash on face and body (Representative image)

    The Centre has invited expression of interest (EoI) from the experienced vaccine manufacturers, in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kit manufacturers for joint collaboration in developing vaccine candidate and diagnostic kits against Monkeypox disease.

    “The ICMR is willing to make available Monkeypox virus strain and isolates for undertaking research and development validation as well as manufacturing activities using characterized isolates of Monkeypox virus under the joint collaboration in the public-private partnership mode for development of vaccine candidate against Monkeypox disease and development of diagnostic kits for diagnosis of infection,” the EoI read.

    According to the ICMR, the last date submission of interest will be August 10.

    The ICMR has also said that the information provided at this stage is indicative and ICMR reserves the right to amend or add any further details in the EoI.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 07:08 pm
