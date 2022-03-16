COVID-19 Vaccine | Govt to procure Corbevax at Rs 290 for two doses, private hospitals at Rs 800

Representative image: Reuters

The Government of India will be procuring Biological E’s Corbevax coronavirus vaccine at Rs 290 for two doses, CNBC-TV18 reported. Private hospitals will be procuring two doses of the Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine for Rs 800.

The Centre had reportedly paid an advance of Rs 21,500 crore to Biological E in 2021 for 300 million doses of the vaccine.

On March 16, India began the inoculation drive for children aged 12 to 14 years, administering only the Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine to the beneficiaries. Two doses of Biological E’s intramuscular vaccine would be administered to the kids at an interval of 28 days.

Also read: COVID-19 | India begins vaccinating children aged 12-14 years

Hyderabad-based Biological E developed Corbevax in collaboration with the Texas Children’s Hospital Centre for Vaccine Development and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. It is “India’s first indigenously developed protein subunit vaccine against Covid-19”. Corbevax uses a recombinant protein platform to target the spike protein on the virus particle’s surface.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In February this year, Corbevax received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the DCGI for use on kids aged 12 years and above.