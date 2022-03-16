COVID-19 | India begins vaccinating children aged 12-14 years

India is expanding its vaccination drive to include 12-14 year-old children. On March 16, the inoculation of children in the age group 12 to 14 against COVID-19 started with the administered Corbevax vaccine against COVID-19. A health worker administers the Corbevax vaccine to a student at a school in Ahmedabad, March 16. (Image: AP)

Two doses of Biological E’s intramuscular Corbevax vaccine would be administered to the beneficiaries in an interval of 28 days. (Image: AP)

As per the guidelines released by Health ministry, the vaccination slots for children in 12-14 years age group for Corbevax can only be booked through Co-WIN. (Image: AP)

Vaccinator has to ensure that the vaccine is administered to only those children who have completed the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination, according to the guidelines. A school girl receives the Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19 at a school in Srinagar, Kashmir, March 16. (Image: AP)

Kashmiri school girls wait for their turn to receive the Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19 at a school in Srinagar, Kashmir, March 16. (Image: AP)

Children wait in line to register themselves for the COVID-19 vaccine at a health center in Hyderabad, March 16. (Image: AP)

Children wait in line to register themselves for COVID-19 vaccine at a health centre in New Delhi, March 16. (Image: AP)

A girl registers her name before receiving the Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19 at a school in Gauhati, March 16. (Image: AP)

A girl receives the Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19 at a school in Gauhati, March 16. (Image: AP)