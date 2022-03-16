English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    COVID-19 | India begins vaccinating children aged 12-14 years

    On March 16, the inoculation of children in the age group 12 to 14 against COVID-19 started with the administered Corbevax vaccine against COVID-19. Two doses of Biological E’s intramuscular Corbevax vaccine would be administered to the beneficiaries in an interval of 28 days.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST
    India is expanding its vaccination drive to include 12-14 year-old children. On March 16, the inoculation of children in the age group 12 to 14 against COVID-19 started with the administered Corbevax vaccine against COVID-19. A health worker administers the Corbevax vaccine to a student at a school in Ahmedabad, March 16. (Image: AP)
    India is expanding its vaccination drive to include 12-14 year-old children. On March 16, the inoculation of children in the age group 12 to 14 against COVID-19 started with the administered Corbevax vaccine against COVID-19. A health worker administers the Corbevax vaccine to a student at a school in Ahmedabad, March 16. (Image: AP)
    Two doses of Biological E’s intramuscular Corbevax vaccine would be administered to the beneficiaries in an interval of 28 days. (Image: AP)
    Two doses of Biological E’s intramuscular Corbevax vaccine would be administered to the beneficiaries in an interval of 28 days. (Image: AP)
    As per the guidelines released by Health ministry, the vaccination slots for children in 12-14 years age group for Corbevax can only be booked through Co-WIN. (Image: AP)
    As per the guidelines released by Health ministry, the vaccination slots for children in 12-14 years age group for Corbevax can only be booked through Co-WIN. (Image: AP)
    Vaccinator has to ensure that the vaccine is administered to only those children who have completed the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination, according to the guidelines. A school girl receives the Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19 at a school in Srinagar, Kashmir, March 16. (Image: AP)
    Vaccinator has to ensure that the vaccine is administered to only those children who have completed the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination, according to the guidelines. A school girl receives the Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19 at a school in Srinagar, Kashmir, March 16. (Image: AP)
    Kashmiri school girls wait for their turn to receive the Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19 at a school in Srinagar, Kashmir, March 16. (Image: AP)
    Kashmiri school girls wait for their turn to receive the Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19 at a school in Srinagar, Kashmir, March 16. (Image: AP)
    Children wait in line to register themselves for the COVID-19 vaccine at a health center in Hyderabad, March 16. (Image: AP)
    Children wait in line to register themselves for the COVID-19 vaccine at a health center in Hyderabad, March 16. (Image: AP)
    Children wait in line to register themselves for COVID-19 vaccine at a health centre in New Delhi, March 16. (Image: AP)
    Children wait in line to register themselves for COVID-19 vaccine at a health centre in New Delhi, March 16. (Image: AP)
    A girl registers her name before receiving the Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19 at a school in Gauhati, March 16. (Image: AP)
    A girl registers her name before receiving the Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19 at a school in Gauhati, March 16. (Image: AP)
    A girl receives the Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19 at a school in Gauhati, March 16. (Image: AP)
    A girl receives the Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19 at a school in Gauhati, March 16. (Image: AP)
    Doctors attend to a girl who felt dizzy after receiving the Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19 at a school in Gauhati, March 16. (Image: AP)
    Doctors attend to a girl who felt dizzy after receiving the Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19 at a school in Gauhati, March 16. (Image: AP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Corbevax #Corbevax Covid vaccine #coronavirus #Covid-19 #COVID-19 vaccine #India #Slideshow
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 04:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.