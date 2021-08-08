COVID-19 origin probe: US intelligence agencies access genetic data from Wuhan lab

Medical workers in protective suits test nucleic acid samples inside a Huo-Yan (Fire Eye) laboratory of BGI, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Representative image: Reuters)

The US intelligence agencies have accessed massive genetic data from China's Wuhan lab and are scouring them to find the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, reported CNN citing sources.

According to the report, the accessed data contains genetic blueprint information from virus samples studied at Wuhan lab, which several American officials still believe may have been the source of the COVID-19 outbreak, the media report said.

The novel coronavirus first emerged in China’s Wuhan in 2019.

The report further said it still remains unclear how or when the US intelligence agency gained access to the information. However, reportedly, the machines involved in the creation and processing of such genetic data from viruses are connected to external cloud-based servers leaving the possibility of being hacked.

To translate the raw data into usable information, the officials are facing numerous challenges, including harnessing enough computing power to process it all, said the report. They are also facing manpower issue as they need Mandarin speaking government scientists skilled enough to interpret complex genetic sequencing data and who have the proper security, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"Obviously there are scientists who are (security) cleared. But Mandarin-speaking ones who are cleared? That's a very small pool. And not just any scientists, but ones who specialize in bio? So you can see how this quickly becomes difficult," a source familiar with the intelligence was quoted as saying.

The officials hope that this information will disclose how the virus jumped from animals to humans. Knowing this is essential to ultimately determining whether COVID-19 leaked from the lab or was transmitted to humans from animals in the wild, said the report citing multiple sources.

Earlier, multiple experts and media reports have even warned that the novel coronavirus could have been leaked from China's Wuhan lab. However, China’s Communist regime has been strongly denying the reports for a long time.

Also read | Delta variant challenges China’s costly lockdown strategy

Meanwhile, Wuhan city, which is currently experiencing a resurgence of infections, has tested 11.23 million of its over 12 million people, local authorities said on August 7.

Wuhan reported six new locally-transmitted confirmed cases and 15 asymptomatic cases. By the end of August 6, Hubei province, Wuhan's capital, reported 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 31 locally-transmitted cases. There were also 64 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.