In-Depth | COVID-19: Decoding the Delta variant of coronavirus and growing concerns around it

The Delta variant of COVID-19, partly blamed for India's explosive second wave, has been called a triple mutant variant since it is split into three lineages. Scientists and doctors call it ‘B.1.617.2’, and some sections of the global media call it the “Indian variant”.

In a bid to avoid the stigmatisation associated with referring to them with the name of the countries where they were first detected, the World Health Organization in March dubbed the B.1.617.2 variant as ‘Delta’ after introducing a new policy of using Greek letters for variants of concern and variants of interest.

The WHO elevated the variant from ‘Variant of Interest’ to Variant of Concern’ citing “significantly increased transmissibility” and a “growing number of countries reporting outbreaks associated with this variant”.

According to Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, the Delta variant is more transmissible than the alpha variant, which first emerged in Britain.

Explaining the concerns around it, virologist Dr. Shahid Jameel said that the B.1.617.2 variant has 12 mutations compared to the main B.1 lineage that is circulating globally since January 2020.

“The key mutations in the spike protein include L452R and P681R that allow the virus to bind better to the ACE2 receptor on cells and to enter cells more efficiently. This increases its ability to multiply and transmit better. In other words, it is more ‘infectious’,” Jameel told Moneycontrol.

The British government said on June 11 that the new Delta novel coronavirus variant is 60 percent more transmissible in households than the Alpha variant that had forced the United Kingdom to impose a stringent lockdown in January.

Since the Delta variant arrived in Britain in March, it has rapidly outspread other variants. UK has so far 42,323 identified cases of the Delta variant, according to Public Health England's data, up from 29,892 on June 2.

The variant is now the dominant strain in the UK, accounts for more than 90 percent of the new cases, the British government said.

Meanwhile, concerns are mounting over whether the emergence of the Delta variant threatens the UK government's provisional June 21 deadline for further easing restrictions put in place to curb the spread of infections.

Image: By Sue Rae Edmondson/Shutterstock