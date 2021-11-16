MARKET NEWS

Biocon Biologics, Viatris launch biosimilar insulin glargine in US

Biocon Biologics and Viatris Inc have launched Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, a branded product, and Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, an unbranded product, to help control high blood sugar in adult and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes and adults with type 2 diabetes.

PTI
November 16, 2021 / 07:43 PM IST
Representative image

Biocon Biologics and its US-based partner Viatris Inc on Tuesday announced the introduction of two interchangeable biosimilar insulin injections in the American market.

Biocon Biologics and Viatris Inc have launched Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, a branded product, and Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, an unbranded product, to help control high blood sugar in adult and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes and adults with type 2 diabetes.

Both biosimilar products are available in vial and prefilled pen presentations and are interchangeable for the reference brand, Lantus (insulin glargine), allowing for substitution at the pharmacy counter.

"The launch of our interchangeable biosimilar insulin glargine in the US by our partner Viatris is in line with our aspiration to provide our biosimilar insulins to ’one in five’ insulin dependent people with diabetes, globally,” Biocon Biologics Deputy CEO Shreehas Tambe said in a statement.

Tambe added that this is a landmark event and along with the recent formulary listings, "we believe it will allow us to improve accessibility, availability and adoption of biosimilars in the US for the benefit of patients and the overall healthcare system”.

Semglee and Insulin Glargine have been co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Viatris.

The currently marketed non-interchangeable insulin glargine in the US market is anticipated to be phased out by the end of the calendar year 2021.

"We are proud to stay true to that promise by bringing to millions of people with diabetes these interchangeable insulin biosimilar treatment options."

"We are pleased to also offer a broad range of options to help patients, which are intended to maximise access to these important medicines, regardless of financial circumstances, insurance or channel,” Viatris Head of North America Jose Cotarelo said.

Viatris and Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, have an exclusive collaboration for the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of a broad portfolio of biosimilars and insulin analogs.

Viatris has exclusive commercialisation rights in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union and European Free Trade Association countries.

Biocon Biologics, on the other hand, has exclusive commercialisation rights for Japan and certain emerging markets.

Both the entities have co-exclusive commercialisation rights in the rest of the world.
#Biocon Biologics #Business #Health #United States #Viatris
