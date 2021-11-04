MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

30 more test positive for Zika virus in UP’s Kanpur, tally reaches 66

To check the spread of the disease and track its source, health teams have been pressed to undertake sanitisation programmes, including anti-larvae spraying, identification of fever patients, screening of seriously ill people and pregnant women.

Moneycontrol News
November 04, 2021 / 09:05 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Thirty more people tested positive for the Zika virus in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on November 4, taking the total tally up to 66.

Dr Nepal Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Kanpur City, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying: “30 more people have tested positive for Zika virus in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh. With this, the total tally has gone up to 66.”

A day ago, 25 people had tested positive for Zika virus in Kanpur, including six Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel.

Also read: First Zika virus case reported in UP's Kanpur

To check the spread of the disease and track its source, health teams have been pressed to undertake sanitisation programmes, including anti-larvae spraying, identification of fever patients, screening of seriously ill people and pregnant women. Health officials have further been asked to strengthen their surveillance and ensure door-to-door sampling and testing. Additionally, a high alert has been sounded in the periphery of hangars of the IAF station.

Close

Related stories

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

Also read: Zika Virus: How it spreads, health risks, treatment & other FAQs – All you need to know

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the rising number of Zika virus cases in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 31 directed government officials to run the ‘Vishesh Sanchari Rog Niyantran Abhiyan’ (special communicable diseases control campaign) and the ‘Dastak’ campaign in a proactive manner.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Kanpur #Uttar Pradesh #Zika virus
first published: Nov 4, 2021 09:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.