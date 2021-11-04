30 more test positive for Zika virus in UP’s Kanpur, tally reaches 66

Representative image

Thirty more people tested positive for the Zika virus in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on November 4, taking the total tally up to 66.

Dr Nepal Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Kanpur City, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying: “30 more people have tested positive for Zika virus in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh. With this, the total tally has gone up to 66.”

A day ago, 25 people had tested positive for Zika virus in Kanpur, including six Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel.

To check the spread of the disease and track its source, health teams have been pressed to undertake sanitisation programmes, including anti-larvae spraying, identification of fever patients, screening of seriously ill people and pregnant women. Health officials have further been asked to strengthen their surveillance and ensure door-to-door sampling and testing. Additionally, a high alert has been sounded in the periphery of hangars of the IAF station.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the rising number of Zika virus cases in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 31 directed government officials to run the ‘Vishesh Sanchari Rog Niyantran Abhiyan’ (special communicable diseases control campaign) and the ‘Dastak’ campaign in a proactive manner.

