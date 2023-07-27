'Head held high...': Anand Mahindra shares pics of new ITPO complex. Ricky Kej reacts

The Mahindra Group Chairman shared stunning pictures of the complex and gave a sneak-peek of the interiors of it as well. (Image: @anandmahindra/Twitter)

The inauguration of the redeveloped India Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex at Pragati Maidan happened on July 26. The convention centre in Delhi was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said that the new venue showcased India’s new energy and willpower.

Several dignitaries were present at the inauguration yesterday. Many of them took to Twitter to share some pictures of the same and praise for the new venue. Among them was Anand Mahindra as well. The Mahindra Group Chairman shared stunning pictures of the complex and gave a sneak-peek of the interiors as well.

“I remember my many visits throughout my career to the old Pragati Maidan complex. It only used to highlight how far behind we were in terms of international conference & exhibition infrastructure. It was a source of embarrassment,” the industrialist wrote.

“This new convention centre comes at precisely the right time: when the world of commerce is beating a path to India’s doors. I look forward to attending conferences at the new complex with my head held high,” he wrote further.



Mahindra’s post went viral online with over a million views and an array of reactions from Twitter users.

“It has really changed for the better,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Right. Probably the next auto expo can move back to Pragati Maidan, it is very conveniently located.”

Grammy award-winner Ricky Kej also reacted to Mahindra’s post and wrote, “This new facility is truly world class. I do remember seeing all the latest amazing stuff that Mahindra was doing…at the auto expos at the old Pragati Maidan. Look forward to seeing more awesomeness in the New Bharat Mandapam.”

The new convention centre has now been named Bharat Mandapam. It will be used to host the G-20 leaders’ summit in Delhi this September.