Harvard scientists discover 'cocktail of drugs' that can reverse aging in less than a week

The team at Harvard Medical School worked for over three years -- through experiments on mice and monkeys -- to find molecules that can combine to reverse cellular aging and rejuvenate human cells. (Representational image)

Researchers from Harvard claim to have discovered a chemical cocktail that can reverse aging. The finding may eventually result in a “Fountain of Youth” pill, they said.

The discovery was shared by Harvard researcher David Sinclair in a series of Twitter posts this week. The findings were also published in the July issue of the medical journal Aging, New York Post reported.

“We’ve previously shown age reversal is possible using gene therapy to turn on embryonic genes,” Sinclair tweeted. His 17-tweet thread explaining the findings gathered more than 1 million views. “Now we show it’s possible with chemical cocktails, a step towards affordable whole-body rejuvenation.”



Grateful to share our latest publication: We’ve previously shown age reversal is possible using gene therapy to turn on embryonic genes. Now we show it’s possible with chemical cocktails, a step towards affordable whole-body rejuvenation 1/17 https://t.co/J9c01lv5FQ

— David Sinclair (@davidasinclair) July 12, 2023

Each chemical cocktail contained between five and seven agents, many of which are known to treat other physical and mental disorders. The genetics professor and author of the book Lifespan went on to explain that he and his team at Harvard Medical School worked for over three years -- through experiments on mice and monkeys -- to find molecules that can combine to reverse cellular aging and rejuvenate human cells.

"The team has identified six chemical cocktails (and more now) that restore NCC and genome-wide transcript profiles to youthful states and reverse transcriptomic age in less than a week," Sinclair wrote. "Studies on the optic nerve, brain tissue, kidney, and muscle have shown promising results, with improved vision and extended lifespan in mice and, recently, in April of this year, improved vision in monkeys."

