India@75 | Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra receive tricolour under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra were among the dignitaries presented with the national flag ahead of India's 76th Independence Day. The tricolour was presented as part of the government's ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the campaign as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Under the campaign, the Central government is aiming to have at least 20 crore flags atop houses from August 13 to 15 to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

Ratan Tata, 84, received the tiranga as part of the campaign.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra says it was an honour to receive the tricolour from India Post as part of the government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Anand Mahindra, 67, received a tricolour from Swati Pandey, Postmaster General, Mumbai. The chairman of Mahindra Group tweeted a photograph of himself with the national flag this afternoon, writing: “As a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, it was an honour to receive the ‘Tiranga’ from Postmaster General, Mumbai, Swati Pandey. Thank you Swati for keeping the Flag flying high in our postal system. It’s still the heartbeat of our nation!”

As a part of the #Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, it was an honour to receive the “Tiranga” from Postmaster General, Mumbai, Swati Pandey. Thank you Swati for keeping the Flag flying high in our postal system. It’s still the heartbeat of our nation!#Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav pic.twitter.com/yl0B0BRxZX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 12, 2022



Traders have claimed that the sale of all kinds of tricolours has increased 50 times since the announcement of the campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 22.

According to the government, the “idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.”

"Department of Posts (DoP) with its omnipresent network of 1.5 lakh post offices, has taken the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme to every citizen of the country. Within a short span of 10 days, India Post has sold more than 1 crore national flags, through post offices as well as online, to citizens," India Post said in a statement Thursday, informing that more than 1 crore flags had been sold in 10 days.

(With inputs from PTI)