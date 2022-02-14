Happy Valentine’s Day 2022: Wishes and quotes to share with your partner

Valentine’s Day 2022: Celebrate your relationship by sending your partner heartfelt messages.

Valentine’s Day, the day to celebrate love and romance, is here. People celebrate the day on February 14 every year by exchanging gifts and wishes with their partners. Valentine's Day originated as a Christian feast day to but is now celebrated across the world as a day of love.

Valentine's Day should be the day to show your partner, through thoughtful gestures and words, how much they mean to you.

For yesterday's memories, today's happiness and tomorrow's dreams, I love you. Happy Valentine's Day with all my heart.

You fill my heart with love. Happy Valentine's Day.

Love does not make the world go round. Love makes the ride worthwhile. Happy Valentine's Day.

I love you for not what you are but for what I become when I am with you. So be with me forever Happy Valentine's Day.

When you look into my eyes, the world stops for me. Lots of love to my love. Happy Valentine's Day.

Where there is great love, there are always wishes. Happy Valentine's Day.

Happy Valentine's Day sweetheart. I am so happy to have you in my life.

Live richly, laugh fully, love freely. Wishing you another year of love and meaningful friendships.

Without you, I am nothing. With you, I am everything. Thank you for being my everything. Happy Valentine's Day!