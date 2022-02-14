English
    Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Wishes and quotes to share with your partner

    Valentine's Day 2022: Show your loved ones how much they mean to you with thoughtful words and gestures.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 14, 2022
    Valentine’s Day 2022: Celebrate your relationship by sending your partner heartfelt messages.

    Valentine’s Day 2022: Celebrate your relationship by sending your partner heartfelt messages.


    Valentine’s Day, the day to celebrate love and romance, is here. People celebrate the day on February 14 every year by exchanging gifts and wishes with their partners. Valentine's Day originated as a Christian feast day to but is now celebrated across the world as a day of love.

    Valentine's Day should be the day to show your partner, through thoughtful gestures and words, how much they mean to you.

    Here are some wishes to exchange with the love of your life and celebrate your relationship.
    For yesterday's memories, today's happiness and tomorrow's dreams, I love you. Happy Valentine's Day with all my heart.

     

    You fill my heart with love. Happy Valentine's Day.

     

    Love does not make the world go round. Love makes the ride worthwhile. Happy Valentine's Day.

     

    Read: Valentine's Day: Tried Google Doodle 3-D interactive ft. smitten hamsters?
    I love you for not what you are but for what I become when I am with you. So be with me forever Happy Valentine's Day.

     

    When you look into my eyes, the world stops for me. Lots of love to my love. Happy Valentine's Day.

     

    Where there is great love, there are always wishes. Happy Valentine's Day.

     

    Happy Valentine's Day sweetheart. I am so happy to have you in my life.

     

    Live richly, laugh fully, love freely. Wishing you another year of love and  meaningful friendships.

     

    Without you, I am nothing. With you, I am everything. Thank you for being my everything. Happy Valentine's Day!


     

    Happy Valentine’s Day to my beloved. Thanks for coming into my life and making it special forever.


    Thank you for being my better half. Happy Valentine's Day 2022!


    You’re all I ever wanted and I’m so glad you’re mine. Wishing the sweetest, happiest day to my forever Valentine!

