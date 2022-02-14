English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Valentine's Day: Tried Google Doodle 3-D interactive ft. smitten hamsters?

    Valentine’s Day Google Doodle: Today's Doodle celebrates the day of love with two hamsters.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 14, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST
    Valentine’s Day Google Doodle: The interactive feature on Doodle features two absolutely adorable hamsters smitten with each other.

    Valentine’s Day Google Doodle: The interactive feature on Doodle features two absolutely adorable hamsters smitten with each other.

    Today’s interactive Google Doodle celebrates Valentine’s Day, the day of love. The day originated as a Christian feast day to but is now celebrated across the world as a day of love and romance.

    The 3-D interactive feature on Google Doodle features two absolutely adorable hamsters smitten with each other. They find their way to each other through pipes shaped like the letters in the word Google and scamper into each other’s paws.

    Origins of Valentine's Day

    Legend has it that from February 13 to 15, the Romans celebrated the feast of Lupercalia. It was an ancient, perhaps even Pre-Roman pagan festival where the men sacrificed a goat and a dog, then whipped women with the hides of the animals they had just slain. This merry festival also included a matchmaking lottery, in which young men drew the names of women from a jar. The couple would then be joined for the duration of the festival — or longer, if the match was right.

    Closer to modern times, Americans likely began exchanging handmade valentines in the early 1700s. In the 1840s, Esther A. Howland began selling the first mass-produced valentines in America. Howland, known as the “Mother of the Valentine,” made elaborate creations with real lace, ribbons and colorful pictures known as “scrap.” And in in 1913, Hallmark Cards of Kansas City (the largest city in Missouri began mass producing valentines. February has not been the same ever since.

    Close

    Related stories

    Read: Happy valentine’s Day 2022: Wishes and quotes to share with your partner

    Today, according to the Greeting Card Association, an estimated 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are sent each year, making Valentine’s Day the second largest card-sending holiday of the year, only behind Christmas. Women purchase approximately 85% of all valentines.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Google Doodle #Valentines Day
    first published: Feb 14, 2022 08:18 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.