Valentine's Day: Tried Google Doodle 3-D interactive ft. smitten hamsters?

Valentine’s Day Google Doodle: The interactive feature on Doodle features two absolutely adorable hamsters smitten with each other.

Today’s interactive Google Doodle celebrates Valentine’s Day, the day of love. The day originated as a Christian feast day to but is now celebrated across the world as a day of love and romance.

The 3-D interactive feature on Google Doodle features two absolutely adorable hamsters smitten with each other. They find their way to each other through pipes shaped like the letters in the word Google and scamper into each other’s paws.

Origins of Valentine's Day

Legend has it that from February 13 to 15, the Romans celebrated the feast of Lupercalia. It was an ancient, perhaps even Pre-Roman pagan festival where the men sacrificed a goat and a dog, then whipped women with the hides of the animals they had just slain. This merry festival also included a matchmaking lottery, in which young men drew the names of women from a jar. The couple would then be joined for the duration of the festival — or longer, if the match was right.

Closer to modern times, Americans likely began exchanging handmade valentines in the early 1700s. In the 1840s, Esther A. Howland began selling the first mass-produced valentines in America. Howland, known as the “Mother of the Valentine,” made elaborate creations with real lace, ribbons and colorful pictures known as “scrap.” And in in 1913, Hallmark Cards of Kansas City (the largest city in Missouri began mass producing valentines. February has not been the same ever since.

Read: Happy valentine’s Day 2022: Wishes and quotes to share with your partner

Today, according to the Greeting Card Association, an estimated 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are sent each year, making Valentine’s Day the second largest card-sending holiday of the year, only behind Christmas. Women purchase approximately 85% of all valentines.