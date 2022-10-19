Happy Dhanteras 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages to share on festive day

Buying precious metals on Dhanteras is believed to bring wealth and prosperity. (Representative image)

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day long extravagant festival of Diwali. The word Dhanteras is derived from two words -‘dhan’ means wealth and ‘teras’ means the thirteenth day of the moon cycle.

On this auspicious day, devotees worship the lord of wealth Kuber and goddess Lakshmi. Buying precious metals on this day is also believed to bring wealth and prosperity.

Here are a few wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages that can be used to convey wishes for Dhanteras:

“May the blessings of Maa Lakshmi are always there on you and your loved ones. May the festival of Dhanteras bring prosperity in your life.”

“On the festive occasion of Dhanteras, let us buy some gold and silver as the tradition and celebrate this special day. Happy Dhanteras to you.”

“May Almighty bless you with opulence and prosperity. May you have a blessed Dhanteras with your family and friends.”

“Wishing you a season full of festivities and happiness. May you have a Dhanteras full of prayers to Almighty and blessings from Lord Ganesh and Maa Lakshmi.”

“May Lord Kuber is always there to bless you with prosperity and success in life…. Wishing you a blessed and Happy Dhanteras.”

"Bless the recipient of this message with thirteen times Dhan on this Dhan Teras. Shubh Dhanteras!"

"May this auspicious day of Dhanteras brings new dreams, fresh hopes, secret avenues, and different perspectives in your life. Wishing you Happy Dhanteras!"

"May Goddess Lakshmi and Dhan Kuber Maharaj bless the recipient of this message with good health, good wealth and good fortune on the divine occasion of Dhantrayodashi. Shubh Dhanteras!"