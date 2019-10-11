Govt gives 'conditional release' to detained Kashmiri politicians, Iltija Mufti questions move

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti slammed the J&K administration for asking detained politicians to sign a bond before they are freed.

She slammed the authorities for their “rudderless approach” towards releasing three elected representatives of the people who were kept in detention since August 5, when the Centre had announced the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. These politicians were reportedly released on October 10, only after they signed a release bond. However, several other leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti herself, allegedly refused to sign a bond, claimed Iltija.

The politicians who were released are Yawar Mir, Noor Mohammed, and Shoiab Lone, whose movements were restricted from the time J&K was stripped of its special status. The trio was released on various grounds with detailed explanations on why their detention had been lifted.

Iltija, who has been active on social media, sharing politically-charged posts using her mother’s official Twitter account, questioned the grounds on which these leaders were "forced" into signing bonds that only assured them of a "conditional release". Most of them were reportedly made to vow that they would maintain peace in their respective areas and be on their best behaviour.



She took to Twitter and wrote: “Reports say detainees released today were forced to sign bonds. Under what law is their release conditional as their detention was illegal itself?... The govt with its rudderless approach is tying itself in knots. (sic)”

Earlier, on September 21, Governor Satya Pal Malik's administration had released political detainees Imran Ansari and Syed Akhoon over health concerns.