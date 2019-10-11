Govt gives 'conditional release' to detained Kashmiri politicians, Iltija Mufti questions move

Several detained leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti, allegedly refused to sign the conditional release bond.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti slammed the J&K administration for asking detained politicians to sign a bond before they are freed.
She slammed the authorities for their “rudderless approach” towards releasing three elected representatives of the people who were kept in detention since August 5, when the Centre had announced the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. These politicians were reportedly released on October 10, only after they signed a release bond. However, several other leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti herself, allegedly refused to sign a bond, claimed Iltija.
The politicians who were released are Yawar Mir, Noor Mohammed, and Shoiab Lone, whose movements were restricted from the time J&K was stripped of its special status. The trio was released on various grounds with detailed explanations on why their detention had been lifted.
Iltija, who has been active on social media, sharing politically-charged posts using her mother’s official Twitter account, questioned the grounds on which these leaders were "forced" into signing bonds that only assured them of a "conditional release". Most of them were reportedly made to vow that they would maintain peace in their respective areas and be on their best behaviour.
Reports say detainees released today were forced to sign bonds.Under what law is their release conditional as their detention was illegal itself? Many including Ms Mufti have categorically refused to sign these bonds. The govt with its rudderless approach is tying itself in knots
Earlier, on September 21, Governor Satya Pal Malik's administration had released political detainees Imran Ansari and Syed Akhoon over health concerns.Hundreds of politicians, separatists, and activists continue to be detained by the Centre to maintain peace and order in the Jammu and Kashmir. This includes some of the top mainstream politicians such as former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti. While the ghost of the Public Safety Act returned to haunt Farooq Abdullah, most of the other politicians were detained under different sections of the criminal procedure code.