Google techie in Bengaluru lists 7 reasons for not moving to the US

In a world where opportunities span across borders, the journey of a software engineer is often marked by the decision to relocate in pursuit of professional growth. The question looms: should one leave their homeland for greener pastures? Aanshul Sadaria, a software engineer at tech giant Google in Bengaluru, explained his choice to remain rooted in India despite the allure of the United States. In a series of tweets, he revealed the personal reasons and complex considerations that led to his decision.

"Bhaiya, why did you not go to the US? Didn't you get an opportunity?" Such queries, commonplace in the world of Indian techies, were posed to Sadaria by acquaintances who saw numerous colleagues from his cohort embark on the journey westward.

The allure of higher salaries, the promise of Silicon Valley's innovation, and the pursuit of the 'American Dream' beckoned. Yet, Sadaria's choice took a different path.

His explained: "I could as well. But I didn't! Patriotism? Not exactly. I lost my father in 2021 and wanted to stay close to my family!"

Discussions turned to the prospect of future endeavors in the US. "Would you ever go to the US in the future along with your family?" he was asked.

The software engineer's response was contemplative: "Perhaps. For a few years, just to get a taste of US working culture and because I am a travel freak. But ultimately, I would want to settle back in India only."

His perspective echoed the sentiment of many Indian professionals—a desire to explore international horizons, to imbibe the cultural fabric of foreign shores, yet an unshakeable pull to return to the roots.

The topic of quality of life emerged, with Sadaria delving into the economic realities and social dynamics that shape India's unique landscape.

"People say the same thing and then never come back," he acknowledged, referencing the narrative of professionals leaving for the West and seldom returning. "But hypothetically," he continued, "I feel the standard of living in India can be amazing with lower regular costs like house rent, etc."



The cornerstone of his argument was a holistic view of life in India—a blend of convenience, affordability, and emotional bonds. He extolled the ease of access to domestic help, the comfort of family relationships, and the cost-effectiveness of private education.

Healthcare, he noted, also held an advantage on Indian soil, despite certain outliers. Access to medicines and the communal support network stood as pillars of his argument for life in India.

Even as the topic circled around work culture, Sadaria offered a perspective. "I have heard work culture is better there but if you are part of an MNC, there won't be a huge difference here and there."

"Lately, I have seen a lot of Indian techies returning back to their home country for various reasons ranging from social to compulsive ones like visa. Having said that, I would like to work in Europe for a few years but strongly see myself coming back to India for good,” he added.

His rationale for this choice was simple: "Why? Not because I love India as a stateless entity. But because I love everything that my country offers me. And I think that is another definition of patriotism."