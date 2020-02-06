App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google-owned YouTube crosses 20 million paid subscribers

Additionally, YouTube TV has 2 million paid subscribers.

Carlsen Martin

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai provided recently announced the number of paid YouTube Music and Premium subscribers at Alphabet 2019 Q4 earnings call. The Google-owned video streaming platform reached 20 million YouTube Music, and YouTube Premium paid subscribers.

Additionally, over two million YouTube TV paid subscribers were confirmed in the United States alone, doubling the reported number since March 2019. While the 22 total paying customers seems like a pretty big number, it only amounts to one percent of YouTube’s two billion monthly visitors. Google believes that it can massively expand the reach of YouTube Music.

YouTube also recorded $15 billion in ad revenue in 2019 with $4.17 billion of that revenue generated in Q4 2019. During the earnings call, Pichai told analysts, “On the YouTube side, all our user metrics are very strong. They’re global in nature, and increasingly we see newer verticals beginning to grow as well. So, YouTube is working horizontally well at scale. And for us, it’s making sure, as an ecosystem, it works better so that the content there, the experiences there are improving.”

Close

Google expansion of YouTube Music comes as no surprise as YouTube remains the most popular platform for video streaming. Moreover, YouTube music dethroned Google Play Music services and is now arrive as a default app on all Android devices. And, while Google Play Music hasn’t officially been shut down, the end seems near.

related news

India is one of the biggest markets for content streaming platforms. YouTube Charts rolled out in India a few months ago, which offers country-specific trending music lists. YouTube has also struck deals with ticketing companies to sell passes for live music events. Although Google’s subscription model is still in its early phases, there’s no doubt that the company is moving in the direction of subscription. Apple’s subscription-driven apps currently drive company revenue and profits, and it’s no surprise that Google is looking to get in on the action.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 09:36 pm

tags #Google #YouTube

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.