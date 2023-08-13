Google Doodle pays tribute to Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary

The doodle captured the aura of Sridevi with the actress striking a graceful dance pose with bright flowers all around her.

Google today paid a heartfelt tribute to late Sridevi with a creative doodle to celebrate her 60th birth anniversary. It was illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee. Born on August 13, 1963 in present-day Tamil Nadu, the actress has starred in nearly three hundred movies over the course of four decades.

The doodle captured the aura of Sridevi with the actress striking a graceful dance pose with bright flowers all around her.

Sridevi fell in love with movies as a child and acted at the age of four in the Tamil movie, “Kandhan Karunai”. She learned to speak multiple South Indian languages, which allowed her to break into India’s other film industries. Early in her career, she acted in a variety of genres and across multiple film industries, including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies.

In 1976, Sridevi gained national recognition as the protagonist in K. Balachander's “Moondru Mudichu”. After the film’s success, she and her co-stars became even more famous with a string of hit films like “Guru” and “Sankarlal”. Widely considered the star of Tamil cinema at the time, Sridevi’s on-screen charisma garnered attention from producers from the Hindi-speaking film industry as well, according to Google.

The actress established herself in Bollywood after playing the lead role in “Himmatwala”. Over the next decade, she starred in hit films like “Sadma” and “Chaalbaz”.

Sridevi took a break from acting in the early 2000s before starring in television shows like “Malini” and “Kaboom”. She then joined the Asian Academy of Film & Television board of directors. In 2012, she announced her comeback with “English Vinglish”. The film marked her successful return as a leading lady in Bollywood after a long hiatus.

The Indian government also honoured her with the Padma Shri. In 2017, Sridevi starred in the crime thriller “Mom” as a rage-filled and protective mother, earning her the National Film Award for best actress, as per the Google doodle blog.