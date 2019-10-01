Google Doodle of the day: Google dedicates today's doodle to pioneering psychiatrist Herbert Kleber

The October 1, 2019, Google Doodle illustrated by artist Jarrett J Krosoczka -- who also wrote the graphic memoir ‘Hey, Kiddo’ -- was dedicated to the life and work of American psychiatrist Herbert Kleber. October 1 marks the 23rd anniversary of him being elected to the prestigious National Academy of Medicine.

Dr Kleber is remembered fondly for his pathbreaking approach towards treating addiction patients. He was the first person to give addicts the chance to be diagnosed and seek treatment in the first place, instead of just shaming and ostracising the lot.

Born in Pennsylvania in 1934, by age 30, Dr Kleber had volunteered to work public health service. While posted at a prison hospital in Kentucky, he found that thousands of inmates were addicted and being treated for the same. However, the tendency of the addiction relapsing was tremendously high, so he tried to fathom the gap in the treatment. In the process, the celebrated psychiatrist found out that these patients were punished and shamed frequently instead of being counselled.

He described his method as “evidence-based treatment”, that involved viewing addiction as a medical condition and not a moral failure. He is credited for saving countless American lives in the process.

His changed approach upped the recovery index remarkably and grabbed the attention of the then United States President George HW Bush himself. Bush appointed Kleber the Deputy Director for Demand Reduction at the Office of National Drug Control Policy shortly after.

Later, Dr Herbert Kleber co-founded the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse and revolutionised the treatment of and research on substance abuse.

The psychiatrist who would describe himself as a “perpetual optimist” penned hundreds of articles during the course of his 50-year-long illustrious career. He passed away on October 5, 2018, at the age of 84.