Google brings Smart Compose and Email Scheduling to Gmail

Google celebrated the 15th anniversary of Gmail yesterday by announcing a bunch of new features. The new tools would essentially give Gmail users a better experience while composing emails and scheduling them. Some of these features were first tested in the now-dead Google Inbox which was the feature-testing mail service for Gmail.

Google is bringing in two new features to Gmail. These two features are Smart Compose and Email Scheduling. The Smart Compose feature relies on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to compose drafts and provide suggestions to users based on their writing style. Smart Compose is even capable of suggesting a suitable subject based on the content typed in the email. The feature was available on desktop and was also launched with Pixel 3 last year as an exclusive to the mobile device. However, Google has decided to expand the service to more devices. iOS users will have to wait as the feature is being currently rolled out only to Android devices. Once released, users can swipe up instead of pressing the ‘Tab’ key to auto-complete a suggested text by Smart Compose.

The Smart Compose feature has got even smarter now, as Google has added support for four more languages. Apart from English, Smart Compose now supports Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese.

Another feature making its way to Gmail is Email Scheduling. With this feature, Users can now set the time at which they want the service to send the email(s) to the recipient. To schedule the email, users can tap the arrow on the ‘Send’ button and then tap on ‘Schedule Send’. The feature can be handy when users want to send an email during working hours.

Last week, Google announced Dynamic Email Functionality that would let developers make static mails dynamic, interactive and actionable. Users can take actions like respond to a comment thread in Google Docs, schedule a meeting, or fill out a questionnaire from the email itself. Gmail users would see all the latest updates added a thread in a single email, rather than receiving multiple emails for a subject.