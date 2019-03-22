App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google to shut down 'Inbox' on April 2

The company has started sending a notice to Inbox users informing them about the shutdown

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Tech giant Google will be pulling the plug on popular mobile mail app 'Inbox'. The company had announced in September last year that it would end services on Inbox by March 2019.

Google had not mentioned the exact date of the shut down last year. However, the company has started sending a notice to Inbox users informing them about the shutdown. The notice indicates that Inbox would shut down on April 2, the same day when Google Plus shuts down as well.

“This app will be going away in 15/14/13 days. You can find your favourite Inbox features in the Gmail app. Your messages are already waiting for you”, reads the notice with a shortcut to Gmail below it.

Google had launched Inbox in 2014 aiming to increase productivity for those who get a number of emails on a daily basis. The app allowed users to generate auto-replies, create bundles, etc. 

related news

The app was used to test new features which were later added to Gmail. Some features that were tested first on Inbox and then added to Gmail include Snooze, Smart Reply, inline attachments, connected tasks, Google Keep integration, etc. Inbox also tested a feature called Smart Compose that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to compose a mail. 

As mentioned, Google Plus is also shutting down on the same date. Google also stated that it would shut down the social networking site due to 'other challenges' it faced in maintaining and continuing the service. The company has stopped users from uploading or creating new content pages since February 4. It will allow users to download all their photos and videos before the shut down date. From April 2, the company would start deleting content from consumer Google+ accounts.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 06:33 pm

tags #Google #Google Inbox #Inbox shutdown #Technology #trends

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

SC to Hear Plea in Disproportionate Assets Case Against Mulayam, Akhil ...

Tax Dept Says 'Loose Sheets' Containing Alleged Payoffs by Yeddyurappa ...

France Working With EU for Listing Masood Azhar As a Global Terrorist: ...

Like Priyanka Gandhi’s Persona, Congress to Benefit In Areas Where S ...

BJP Starts 'Target Kharge' Gameplan, Poaches Congress Leaders From His ...

Rupee Slips 12 Paise to 68.95 Against US Dollar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch CSK vs RCB On Live TV ...

NDA Did not Fulfil its Reservation Promise Made to Nishad Community, C ...

NoMo, Jaitley, Rajnath - All BJP Chowkidars are Thieves: Rahul Gandhi ...

In Kerala, BJP eyes Sabarimala advantage against Pinarayi Vijayan's CP ...

General Elections 2019: The state of the economy ahead of Lok Sabha po ...

Govt extends IGST, compensation cess exemption under various export pr ...

IPL 2019: Interesting records about T20 league over the years

Sterling Biotech group case accused Hitesh Patel detained in Albania

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

Oil slips further from 2019 highs on trade worries

India gets first Lokpal: Whether ombudsman will bring in change or be ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Rahul Gandhi contesting from a second seat in ...

Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

Samsung Galaxy A30 review: Great display and battery life, but not gre ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made r ...

First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP and the Twitter erupts with mixed reactions!

Kalank's First Class: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan climb up walls to enter ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...

Say what! Tamilrockers target Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, leak full print ...

Salman Khan finds contemporary web series 'rubbish', may produce conte ...

Kesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s latest patriotic ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.