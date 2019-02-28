App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 08:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

German company that sells ‘innovative’ leaf tableware gets schooled by desi tweeple

What left the desis more shocked is the pricing – what is available for a few pennies back home, is being sold at £8.50 per plate, close to Rs 700.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representation
Whatsapp

From the benefits of using saturated butter to coconut oil, and tulsi leaves to haldi doodh, the West has been rather slow in realising the benefits of multiple natural products that have been used in India for centuries.

Leaf Republic, a German firm, came up with a collection of eco-friendly leaf tableware, which have been seen a routine presence at Indian households and social gatherings, especially at religious thoroughfares.

No wonder thus, the noble idea to reduce plastic waste, was met with much disdain and scorn by Twitter users in India. What left the desis more shocked is the pricing – what is available for a few pennies back home, is being sold at £8.50 per plate, close to Rs 700.

From comments on the appallingly exuberant price to imparting a bit of history knowledge on how the British had push-sold fancy bone-china crockery in India, killing the indigenous market, the netizens went on a no-holds-barred rant on social media.

Here’s what some had to say:



Leaf Republic has a range of bowls, trays, and plates that come with a bio-plastic lid, two layers of leaves, and a waterproof layer of leaf-made paper in the middle. While all of these have been available in India for eons, on the bright side, there are hopes that the West will finally adapt to greener, more environment-friendly alternatives.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 08:49 am

tags #Made in India

