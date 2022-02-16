Gaming firms resume services after Karnataka lifts ban on online gambling

Representative image

Many online gaming firms have resumed services in Karnataka after the state's High Court, on February 14, struck down the provisions of the Karnataka Police Act that deals with online gambling as unconstitutional.

On October 5 last year, Karnataka government had notified the online gambling law with immediate effect, which was followed by online gaming companies shutting down operations in the state.

"We had halted services when the state had banned online gaming and when the announcement came of the ban lifting we resumed services. We are already seeing sufficient amount of activity on the platform despite not announcing that we have resumed services in Karnataka. People have started directly accessing the app. Some percentage of users have started accessing and playing on the app," said Mitesh Gangar, Co-founder and director of PlayerzPot.

He added that he is seeing good interest from users of Karnataka for cricket on the platform.

Puneet Singh, Co-Founder and COO, Baazi Games said that Karnataka has always been a key market for the entire industry considering their appreciation and love for games of skill. "As far as our operations are concerned, we will be covering the entire state," he added.



Deepak Gullapalli, MD & CEO, Head Digital Works of A23, a premier skilled online gaming platform, said that the High Court has differentiated online games of skill vis-a-vis online gambling, which allows us to operate again. "Our platform is open for users in Karnataka again," he added.



With resumption of services in Karnataka, firms are looking at recovering losses that they witnessed due to ban of online gaming in October last year.

"There was a huge impact when the ban was announced. We saw 10-12 percent of our revenue impacted due to the ban and now we are hoping to regain that within a month's time," Gangar said.

He added that the platform is betting big on upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) to not only recover losses but also to get back to their original numbers.

Gaming platforms including PlayerzPot, A23, Fantasy Akhada and Baazi Games told Moneycontrol that they have resumed operations in Karnataka.