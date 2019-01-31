App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A big wink of sleep: Gamer dozes off on live stream, wakes up with 200 viewers and donations

Although sleeping during a live stream is against the terms and conditions of Twitch, the platform has not fined him yet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Have you ever wished that you get paid for simply dozing off?

A Twitch (gameplay live streaming website) user managed to do just that! He fell asleep during a live stream and woke up with 200 active viewers who had donated real money.

JesseDStreams, a gamer on Twitch went live on the platform to chat with this viewers. Under the ‘Just chatting’ category, he was live for up to two hours, eating and watching TV.

He later dozed off as the live streaming continued for another four hours. People who were watching the live stream, reacted to his sleeping in a funny manner. Viewers even came together and said "HE LIVES" and "WE LOVE YOU" while he was fast asleep.

Watch Chilling on the couch... from JesseDStreams on www.twitch.tv

After he woke up, he was surprised to see 200 viewers watching him sleep in the live stream and some had even made donations. The video has gone viral and has got millions of views on the website. His channel followers were somewhere over 100 and after the live stream, it increased to over 1,000 followers.

Although sleeping during a live stream is against the terms and conditions of Twitch, the platform has not fined him yet.

If you wish you watch the livestream, you can watch it here.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 11:37 am

#Technology #trends #Twitch

