Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 08:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Galaxy S9 Plus vs S10e: How does Samsung's most powerful S series handset of 2018 stack up against the budget S10e?

The S10e comes in at Rs 55,900, little over a thousand rupees more than the S9 Plus. So just how does Samsung’s S series flagship of 2018 stand up against their budget S10 variant?

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Samsung launched the Galaxy S10e as the budget S10 model. Samsung compromises on quite a few features to make the S10e standout as the budget variant. The two most noticeable of which are the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and the third telephoto camera. However, compromising on these two features by no means makes the S10e a bad-buy.

The S10e comes in at Rs 55,900, little over a thousand rupees more than the S9 Plus. So how does Samsung’s S series flagship of 2018 stand up against their budget S10 variant? Let’s find out.

The Galaxy S10e runs on the same Exynos 9820 chipset as the S10 and S10 Plus, while the S9 Plus runs on the Exynos 9810 chipset. The Exynos 9820 is fabricated on an 8nm process, while the Exynos 9810 is fabricated on a 10-nm process. While this will ensure a reduction in power consumption on the S10e, the additional 400 mAh battery capacity on S9 Plus should level things out.

The S10e also boasts 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as compared to the 6GB of RAM and the 64GB storage on the S9 Plus.

related news

The new Mali-G76 GPU cores on the Exynos 9820 touts a 40-percent performance boost and 35-percent power efficiency gains on its predecessor. Resulting in smoother performance on visually-intense applications and games.

The standout feature on the new Exynos 9820 is the addition of a dedication neutral processing unit (NPU) for AI tasks. Adding this standalone NPU to the chip will offer seven times faster AI-related task execution than the Exynos 9810.

Both phones boast dual rear camera setups. However, here’s what more you can expect from the S10e’s dual cameras:

  • Scene Optimizer to intelligently recognise up to 30 scenes and optimise colours.

  • Flaw Detection to intelligently detects flaws to make it nearly impossible to take a bad shot.

  • Double F1.5 and F2.4 Aperture in the rear lens to get great shots in all lighting conditions.

Its worth remembering that better AI processing on the S10e will also deliver better image processing results.

In almost every scenario you’ll find the S9 Plus lacking. While both phones are very similarly priced, there are vast differences in their capabilities. Although smaller in size, the S10e is the far superior of the two handsets.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 08:45 am

tags #smartphones #Technology

