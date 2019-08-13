Galaxy Note 10 5G claims top spot in DxOMark's camera tests, dethrones the Huawei P30 Pro and Asus 6z

The Samsung Galaxy Note duo are easily two of the most impressive smartphones on the market. However, Samsung also launched a third Note 10 Plus 5G handset, which seemed even more impressive than the two 4G variants. The 5G device recently went through DxOMark’s rigorous testing standards and delivered excellent results.

The Galaxy Note 10 5G managed to dethrone the Huawei P30 Pro, which previously held the position of the best smartphone camera. The smartphone scored 113 points for rear camera setup as compared to Huawei’s P30 Pro, which earned a score of 112 points.

Samsung also claimed that it had ditched the second selfie camera which we saw on the S10 Plus, in favour of a single camera on the Note 10 models. The company said it would use software trickery instead of a secondary lens for selfies. And, the South Korean tech giant wasn’t kidding. The single front shooter on the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G also earned the highest selfie camera score at 99 points, surpassing the Asus 6z’s 98 points. Keeping in mind, the Asus 6z uses the primary rear camera module as a front camera as well.

DxOMark’s testing rates the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G as a device with the best rear and front cameras. Considering camera hardware and processor on the Note 10 Plus 5G are the same as on the 4G Note 10 duo, it stands to reason that the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ will be able to deliver similar results.