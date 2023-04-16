Protesters in France storm headquarters of the world's richest man. See pics

Striking railway workers leave after invading French luxury group LVMH's headquarters, Thursday, April 13, in Paris.

Protesters opposing French President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plan to raise the retirement age to 64 from its current 62 recently targetted the headquarters of luxury conglomerate LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton). The group is led by Bernard Arnault -- the richest person in the world. According to Forbes, he and his family are worth more than $240 billion.

The incident happened on Thursday in a final show of anger before a crucial decision on whether the measure meets constitutional standards. Protesters were also seen holding banners that read: "Macron (French President), take the money of Bernard (world's biggest luxury goods company LVMH's French CEO Bernard Arnault), it will be alright."

Hundreds of activists poured through the entrance doors of LVMH’s building on Avenue Montaigne, where boss Bernard Arnault has his office. Visuals from the chaotic scene showed protesters climbing up an escalator that led to the higher levels of the office building, New York Post reported.

“If you’re looking for money to finance pensions, take it from the pockets of billionaires,” protester Sud Rail told the publication.

Paris police banned all gatherings outside the council from Thursday evening through Saturday morning, in an attempt to reduce pressure on the council members as they make their decision.

Police said some 3,80,000 people took part in the protests across France Thursday. The number was down from recent weeks, but unions still managed to mobilize sizable crowds. The demonstrations were largely peaceful, though dozens of injuries were reported among police and protesters.

