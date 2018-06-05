Four-year-old Assamese boy named 'Youngest Author of India'

A four-year-old boy, Ayan Gogoi Gohain hailing from Assam's North Lakhimpur, has earned the unique achievement of being the 'Youngest Author of India'.

The wonder kid from Assam has managed to pen a book titled 'Honeycomb', published in January this year.

Gohain is a student of St Mary's School in North Lakhimpur and has earned himself a rare distinction of being titled the 'Youngest Author of India' by the India Book of Records.

The book priced at Rs 250, consists of 30 anecdotes and also has accompanying illustrations painted by himself.

According to book's description Gohain started painting at the age of one and had started writing short stories revolving around his life by the time he was three.

Talking more about his book and stories, young Ayan said that "I see what is happening around and write about it. It could be anything - a chat with my grandfather, or something new I just learned".

According to Ayan, he considers his grandfather, Purno Kanta Gogoi, a retired bank officer, as his 'hero and his Chocolate Man'.

Talking more about his loving and supporting grandfather Ayan said, "My grandfather inspires me to paint and write about new stuff every day. He is my storyteller, a rock star and a football lover. He is my best friend. My Chocolate Man!"

Purno Kanta Gogoi said, "he is a wonder kid. I remember he had once seen a rainbow and composed a poem, comparing its seven colours with the seven notes of music."

Ayan lives with his grandparents and his parents are based in Mizoram.

Many popular authors including poet Dilip Mohapatra have written positively about the book, saying it can be enjoyed by adults and children alike.