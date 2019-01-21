Five ways commute in Mumbai is en route to change in the coming days

Mumbai has mainly three modes of public transport - Railways, BEST bus transport, and the Metro. These three lifelines, as they are popularly known as, are running way over their full capacity. The government has planned a few projects that can not only help make the commuters' life easy but even provide options for the ones who love to travel.

Mumbai Metro

The biggest project that even the Mumbaikars have been eagerly waiting for is the Metro project. The Metro Line 1 which connects Versova in Andheri to Ghatkopar has already made commuting easier for Mumbai.

After the high rate of success, the MMRDA along with the Delhi Metro has already planned and started construction of several other lines like the Metro Line 2A, 2B, 7, etc. The project will have both, elevated and underground services. Metro Lines 2A and 7 will be operational by Mid 2020 as per the latest deadlines.

After two failed tenders, the much-awaited ferry service to be operated from Esquire Shipping from Ferry Wharf or popularly known as Bhaucha Dhakka in Mazgaon to Mandwa in Alibaug. The car ferry service will cut the travel time from Mumbai to Alibaug to barely an hour, as against the three or often four hours it takes via road.

The ferry can hold up to 100 vehicles including buses or 500 passengers and can make 6-8 trips a day with each trip estimated to be near 45 minutes. Similar services are active in Konkan (Dabhol-Dhopave and Dapoli-Bankot), Goa and Kerala.

The government plans to launch a seaplane service for Mumbaikars to travel to some famous travel destinations in Maharashtra. These planes have the capability to land or take-off on water.

Though potential routes have not been disclosed, it is said that the seaplane will also be used for offshore oil rigs and emergencies. Officials said the airlines wanted to focus on remote areas.

Popular spots like Pawna lake in Lonavala, Aamby Valley, Shirdi Mula Dam, Chakan and Talegaon near Pune, Dhoom Dam in Mahabaleshwar could be accessible by these seaplanes in minutes if not within a couple of hours.

Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took a seaplane ride from Mumbai Airport to Girgaum Chowpatty and covered the distance within seven minutes.

Coastal Road

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

The roads of Mumbai are packed with traffic jams all day and night, courtesy of the increasing number of vehicles and metro construction. To reduce the congestion, the government has planned a coastal road for Mumbai, and the construction work for it has already started. The 29.2 km-stretch starts from Marine Lines in South Mumbai to the western suburb of Kandivali. The project is estimated to be completed within four years, and BMC estimates suggest 70% reduction in travel time.The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as the Sewri-Nhava Sheva Trans Harbour Link, is an under-construction 21.8 km, freeway grade road bridge connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai. It will be a 21.8 km long, including 16.5 km sea bridge and 5.5 km of viaducts on land on either end of the bridge. The cost of this project is estimated to be at Rs 14,262 crore.