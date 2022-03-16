Top 5 Crypto Trading Apps in India 2022

Crypto trading is a new frontier in the world of finance, and the opportunities that arise from it are endless. However, to make the most of this new world, you absolutely need to have the right tools at your disposal. Thanks to mobile apps, it’s now easier than ever to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and exchange them for fiat currencies. Naturally, then, one of the most essential of these tools is the cryptocurrency trading app. Today, we’re going to be taking a look at the top 5 crypto trading apps available in India, as well as a brief overview of each one.

The Best Crypto Apps for 2022

WazirX

WazirX is a crypto trading app that provides users with a platform to trade, manage, track, and analyze digital assets. With more than 12millions users, WazirX certainly is amongst the most popular crypto trading apps in India. It offers both a platform and a set of tools to help you trade cryptocurrencies. The platform is free to download and comes with a host of tools to help you keep track of your trades and portfolio, perform analysis, and automate trading.

The tools are designed to make it easy for anyone to get started trading cryptos and provide the knowledge, tools, and guidance to help you become a better trader. The platform provides users with a seamless trading interface and educational material on crypto trading. WazirX charges a 0.20% fee on the trade value of each trade and also gives a discount based on WRX holdings. They provide single window access to the most liquid markets worldwide, giving their users the ability to trade cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

CoinSwitch Kuber

CoinSwitch Kuber is one of the most trusted crypto trading platforms. Launched in 2017, it has services millions of traders since then. Backed by Sequoia Capital, its aim is to make crypto trading easier for common people. It is partnered with some of the leading crypto exchanges, making it one of the best crypto trading aggregators. CoinSwitch Kuber has processed more than $5 Billion in crypto transaction volumes.

According to their mission statement, they want to “challenge the status quo”, and provide every man with the means to earn money without a degree or generational wealth. Its mandatory KYC requirements provide an additional layer of security to your transactions.

Unocoin

Unocoin is the oldest crypto trading platform based in India. Launched way back in 2013, it has processed more than 11.7 million transactions since then. Unocoin has competitive gas fees and also offers dynamic fees for high volume trading. It even allows you to access its trading API to automate your trades by making trading bots with its real-time market updates and gain an edge over your fellow traders.

Since its inception in 2013, Unocoin has played an important role in not just facilitating cryptocurrency trading, but also the fight for crypto rights in India. The sign up process takes less than ten minutes, consisting of registration, adding bank details and simply starting trading. This elegant system makes it perfect for traders new to the crypto ecosystem.

ZebPay

ZebPay is another Indian crypto trading platform launched in 2014. Since its founding, it claims to have processed more than $10 billion worth of transaction volumes. After its Indian relaunch in May 2020, the team has shown a commitment to bringing cryptocurrency to the masses, with 5 million+ users served. ZebPay has a focus on security - 98% of all tokens registered with ZebPay are stored in cold / hardware wallets instead of online servers. This, along with robust internal controls, ensures that user assets are safe no matter what happens.

ZebPay EARN ensures that investors earn a passive 5% return on their investment. You can also lend your crypto to other traders, earning a 10% interest with ZebPay.

CoinDCX

CoinDCX was launched in 2018 and, in a short span of time has become a fairly popular crypto trading platform in India. With more than 10 million users in India, it is one of the top choices for crypto trading.

CoinDCX claims constant audits to improve its existing security protocols, ensuring the highest levels of security possible. It offers a gradated scale for determining gas fees, beginning from 0.2% at level 1 to 0.020% at level 10. It uses COSMEX as a platform, providing traders on CoinDCX access to 1/3rd of the global crypto liquidity.

Conclusion

In this article, we’ve seen five of the best crypto trading apps in India. Each of these has distinct features that set them apart from other crypto trading apps. We’ve gone over WazirX, CoinSwitch Kuber, Unocoin, ZebPay, and CoinDCX. Hopefully, this blog has informed you about which app to use when trading crypto. What trading app do you use?

Cryptos are unregulated virtual assets, not a legal tender and subject to market risks.

