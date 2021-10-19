Storyboard

Rubeena Singh has been appointed country manager of Josh, VerSe Innovation's short video platform.

Homegrown short video platform Josh has roped in Rubeena Singh as the country manager. VerSe Innovation launched Josh a year ago, right after TikTok exited the country following the government's ban on Chinese apps.

VerSe Innovation, which also owns DailyHunt, recently acquired social networking application GolBol, to accelerate growth and scale its short video platform Josh, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Josh competes with several big players, including homegrown apps. According to Counterpoint research data, Instagram has 70 million daily active users, followed by Moj 14 million, TakaTak at 6 million and Josh at 2.6 million.

Tier-2 and other smaller towns account for about 60-65 percent of the short-form video market in India, according to a RedSeer report that pegged its size at $215 million.

Singh was previously the chief executive officer of Dentsu Group-owned digital-first media agency iProspect, where she spent four years. Singh's departure was one of a series of senior-level exits from the India unit of the Japanese holding ad holding company, in the past few months. Singh was replaced by Vinod Thadani, who joined as chief executive officer of iProspect and chief digital growth officer at Dentsu Media Group.

Dentsu is India’s second largest advertising network with more than 20 agencies offering services across media, performance marketing, experience, events, creative and digital marketing.

Singh has over two decades of experience across media including digital, print and broadcast.