Storyboard | Video app Josh ropes in Rubeena Singh as country manager

Josh India manager Rubeena Singh's last role was CEO of Dentsu group company iProspect.

Storyboard
October 19, 2021 / 11:39 AM IST
Rubeena Singh has been appointed country manager of Josh, VerSe Innovation's short video platform.

Rubeena Singh has been appointed country manager of Josh, VerSe Innovation's short video platform.

Homegrown short video platform Josh has roped in Rubeena Singh as the country manager. VerSe Innovation launched Josh a year ago, right after TikTok exited the country following the government's ban on Chinese apps.

VerSe Innovation, which also owns DailyHunt, recently acquired social networking application GolBol, to accelerate growth and scale its short video platform Josh, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Josh competes with several big players, including homegrown apps. According to Counterpoint research data, Instagram has 70 million daily active users, followed by Moj 14 million, TakaTak at 6 million and Josh at 2.6 million.

Tier-2 and other smaller towns account for about 60-65 percent of the short-form video market in India, according to a RedSeer report that pegged its size at $215 million.

Singh was previously the chief executive officer of Dentsu Group-owned digital-first media agency iProspect, where she spent four years. Singh's departure was one of a series of senior-level exits from the India unit of the Japanese holding ad holding company, in the past few months. Singh was replaced by Vinod Thadani, who joined as chief executive officer of iProspect and chief digital growth officer at Dentsu Media Group.

Close

Dentsu is India’s second largest advertising network with more than 20 agencies offering services across media, performance marketing, experience, events, creative and digital marketing.

Singh has over two decades of experience across media including digital, print and broadcast.
Storyboard is Network18's flagship platform focussed on the advertising & marketing community and a leading source of news and analyses on the business of brands.
Tags: #Advertising #Dentsu #Dentsu group company iProspect #iProspect #Josh #Josh India manager #Josh video app #Rubeena Singh #short video platform #Storyboard #video app
first published: Oct 19, 2021 11:28 am

