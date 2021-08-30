Seven tried-and-tested Mumbai restaurants to satiate your 'thali' cravings this Janmashtami

The Rasotsav Thali comprises traditional Gujarati and Rajasthani dishes.

One needs no excuse to indulge in a hearty vegetarian thali, but on Janmashtami, the temptation is somehow greater. There are a number of Mumbai restaurants that serve Punjabi, Gujarati and Rajasthani fare, to satiate your thali cravings:

1. KHANDANI RAJDHANI

The pan-Indian Khandani Rajdhani has a rotating menu of Rajasthani and Gujarati dishes. Corporate Chef Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary says that they also make special dishes for Navratri, Diwali and other occasions. “During Navratri, we make dishes steeped in tradition like Rajgira Puri that can be enjoyed with a variety of sabzis,” he says.

Where: Kurla, Ghatkopar, Thane, Vashi

Price: Rs 500-Rs 550 plus taxes (Tuesdays – Rs 275)

2. K BHAGAT TARACHAND

The 126-year-old homegrown brand serves Punjabi and Sindhi vegetarian fare. Try the ‘Kutchi Beer’ (chaas) served in sterilized beer bottles. There are a variety of thalis on offer here, vegetarian as well as Jain, and the menu changes daily. They also serve a signature dessert thali comprising single portions of Gulab Jamun, Rabdi, Moong Dal Halwa, Rasgulla and Sweet Lassi.

Where: Zaveri Bazaar, Masjid Bunder, Malad West, Borivali, Igatpuri

Price: Rs 265-Rs 400

3. MAHARAJA BHOG

A thali fit for kings – that’s what Maharaja Bhog’s Royal Thali aspires to. A combination of Rajasthani and Gujarati delicacies, this thali has 30 different dishes. The menu changes every day and is also available in vegan, gluten-free and nut-free options.

Where: Juhu, Kalbadevi, Goregaon, Malad

Price: Rs 499-699

4. RASOTSAV

Traditional Gujarati and Rajasthani dishes form a winning combination in the vegetarian thali served at this Andheri restaurant. Says Ganga Singh, Chef at Rasotsav, “One must enjoy a vegetarian thali as per the season. We have a rotational menu here which comprises various dishes which are available the whole year and seasonal as well.” We recommend you do not leave without tasting the Dry Fruit Anjeer Halwa.

Where: Andheri West

Price: Rs 499-549 plus taxes, Tuesdays Rs 299 plus taxes

5. OYE KAKE

As the name suggests, this is a place you visit to enjoy a hearty Punjabi meal. The Kake Di Thali served here comprises Dal Makhani, Chole, Sabzi, Aloo Kulcha, Jeera Rice, Meetha, Raita, Salad and Chaas.

Where: Lower Parel

Price: Rs 389, plus taxes

6. GOLDEN STAR THALI

Golden Star has been serving Rajasthani and Gujarati thalis since 1993. Farsans, vegetable dishes, different types of rotis, rice, chutneys, salads, curd and sweets are a major draw for their patrons. On weekends, you can choose three unlimited sweets to end your meal on a happy note.

Where: Charni Road

Price: Rs 490-Rs 550

Non-veg Thali option

7. MINI PUNJAB LAKESIDE

When you order the Grand Dara Singh Thali at this restaurant, ensure that you’re a group of at least 4-5 people, else it will be quite a task to finish it off! The bold flavours of the north come crackling forth in this thali that comprises Aloo Paratha, Chur Chur De Naan, Makki Di Roti, Murg Musallam Rice, Lamb Yogurt Curry, Chicken Amritsari, four types of beverages, three chaat options, seven desserts and lots more. Overall, more than 40 items are served in this thali. PS. If you are up for the challenge, finish the Dara Singh Thali all alone and it’s completely free!

Where: Powai

Rs 2,400 plus taxes