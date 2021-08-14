Onam sadhya | Where to feast in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru

Kappa Chakka Kandhari packs the meals in steel containers; each box serves around five people.

Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala, is marked by intricate flower carpets, boat races and a variety of cultural events. But it’s the grand multi-course vegetarian feast known as the Onasadhya that is truly the pride of every Malayali. Made using ingredients from the harvest, the spread may contain anywhere from a couple of dishes to over 50 items!

Salivating already? We put together a list of the best Onasadhya in the country. Onashamsakal

BANGALORE

(Photo: Ashok Raju)

Where: Bangalore and Chennai

To book: Call: +91 6364671010 in Bangalore. 985859 1010 in Chennai.

2. Karavalli, Vivanta

Bond with family over some amazing Kerala dishes at the Karavalli. It will also help you demolish the sumptuous spread put together by Chef Thimmaaiah Barianda. The joy starts with a piquant pineapple pachadi moving to the creamy olan and the cardamom-enhanced payasams. There is beautiful pookalam to pose next to and traditional Kerala music to sway to. What else can you ask for?

Price: Rs 1,800, plus taxes

Where: Residency Road, Bengaluru

Dates: 21-22 August

To book: Call 9243770002

3. Masala Klub - Taj West End, Bengaluru

The first thing you want to do when the sadhya is laid out on a banana leaf here is post the beauty on Instagram. Executive Chef Sandip Narang has devised a tantalizing menu with 23 dishes. Lookout for the hero on the jam-packed leaf: Ada Pradhaman (payasam made with rice flakes, jaggery and coconut milk). The service is always gracious, no matter how busy the restaurant gets.

Price: Rs 1,800, plus taxes

Where: Masala Klub, Taj West End, Bengaluru

Dates: 23 August, 12-3.30 pm

To book: Call 8066605660

4. Papadum and Some

If you’re looking for a fantastic home style Onasadhya, this is where you can call off the search. This lawyer-turned-home chef known for her Syrian Christian food will be serving sadhya for the second year now. From the manga curry to the thoran and the avial, Tresa Francis’s preparations are rustic and delicious. Make room for 24 dishes and lots of happy memories.

Price: Rs 900

Date: 21 August

To book: Call or WhatsApp 9980781127

MUMBAI

1. Oottupura by Chef Marina Balakrishnan

If you have a hankering for a warm and comforting lunch for Onam, then the spread from chef Marina Balakrishnan is ideal. Aptly named Oottupura (an eating place in Malayalam), the dishes are Balakrishnan’s family recipes from her Thalassery home in Malabar. The key ingredients such as peppercorns, red rice, jaggery, cardamom and Malabar tamarind are sourced from Kerala to maintain integrity of flavours. Expect homey pepper rasam, sublime Matanga Payar Erisherry (pumpkin and cowpea curry), and tangy Vendakka Kichadi (deep-fried crunchy okras in yoghurt), among other stellar dishes.

Price: Rs 2,800 (exclusive of delivery).

Dates: 15 and 21 August

Order link: www.thatthalasserygirl.in

2. JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Saffron at the JW Marriott has laid out a sumptuous Onam sadya that will transport you straight to God’s own country. The meal is served on a banana leaf by gracious staff dressed in traditional attire. The sambar here is clearly the hero of the ensemble followed closely by the rasam and the payasam. Make a reservation beforehand.

Price: Rs 3,000, plus taxes.

Date: 21 August lunch

To book: Call 90046 16506 / 022 6693 3344

3. South of Vindhyas, The Orchid

A delicious sit-down buffet thali complete with rice powder rangoli, brightly lit lamps and a boat decorated with spices awaits you at this very popular south Indian restaurant at The Orchid. The spread is mammoth, starting with the Kachia More (buttermilk) to the pachadis (a total of nine varieties), chamandis (chutneys), then the lavish main course and breads like Malabar Paratha and Appams. Make space for the desserts which include Pal Payasam, Parippu Payasam and rice halwa.

Price: Rs2,100, plus taxes.

Date: 19-22 August

Where: Nehru Rd, Navpada, Vile Parle East, Mumbai

To book: Call 022 61697000/ 7506010316

4. Sadya by Sarada Krishnan

For a home-style sadya, look no further than the one curated by home chef Sarada. The menu holds all the traditional dishes neatly packed in spill-proof containers and sent along with a banana leaf. The taste is authentic and the portions won’t leave you prostrated.

Price: Rs 999 (delivery on actuals)

To book: Call 9967090022

DELHI

1. Mahabelly

This favourite Kerala restaurant in Delhi will be cooking up a storm comprising 22 dishes served on a banana leaf. The gravies and side dishes such as pineapple kichadi, inji puli and ulli theeyal are comforting and the desserts - jaggery payasam and pal payasam - are lip-smackingly delicious. Make sure you go with a huge appetite and lots of time.

Price: Rs 1,099 for dine-in. Rs 999 for takeaway

Dates: 20-22 August

Where: DLF Avenue, Mandir Marg, Saket, New Delhi.

Book: Through Instagram page @mahabelly

2. Kerala Café

Every year, this

tiny spot in Mayur Vihar gets packed with sadhya enthusiasts clamouring for their turn. The spread

is refreshing in its simplicity, and absolutely delightful.

The feast includes over 20 different savoury and sweet dishes like sambar, ellisheri, olan, dal, rice, payasam, buttermilk and more served on a banana leaf. Great value for money.





Price: Rs 350 at the restaurant. Rs 500 for takeaway.

Where: Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, New Delhi

To book: Call 096506 96710

(Photo by Anshika Varma via Zambar)

Eating at Zambar with its wooden swings, cane chandeliers and fresh flower decorations is almost like being invited to dine at a Malayali friend’s home. The lavish spread is equally enticing with 26 vegetarian dishes, ranging from crispy pappadams and nendran chips to tangy mango and lemon pickles and dishes such as Kootu Curry, Beetroot Thoran, Drumstick Ulli Theeyal, and much more. Desserts include Ada Paradhamam and Pal Payasam.

Price: Rs 999 for dine in. Rs 1,095 for deliveries.

Where: DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon

When: 20-22 August 2021

: +91 9958564400