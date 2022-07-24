English
    Mumbai rains, captured

    We asked creatives and ad copy writers to hit us with their best one-liners to describe their experience of the Mumbai rains.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 24, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
    When you were the only ones supporting WFH in Monsoons. Line by: Aalap Desai, CCO, Isobar India and Taproot Dentsu. (All illustrations by Suneesh K)

    Tag line: Starter Pack for #MumbaiRains Credit line: Devang Pandey, Corporate Communications Executive, White Rivers Media Starter Pack for #MumbaiRains
    Line by: Devang Pandey, Corporate Communications Executive, White Rivers Media

    When the UX team is stumped by the user behaviour. (PC:https://twitter.com/Mumbai__Weather) Line credit: Omkar Joshi, founder and chief creative officer, hybrid> When the UX team is stumped by the user behaviour. (PC:https://twitter.com/Mumbai__Weather)
    Line by: Omkar Joshi, founder and chief creative officer, hybrid>

    The creative team two days before the deadline. (PC: @shubham_charlu on Twitter) Credit line: Omkar Joshi, founder and chief creative officer, hybrid> The creative team two days before the deadline. (PC: @shubham_charlu on Twitter)
    Line by: Omkar Joshi, founder and chief creative officer, hybrid>

    Tag line: When schools shut early because of #MumbaiRains Credit line: Mitul Parmar, Senior Account Executive, White Rivers Media When schools shut early because of #MumbaiRains
    Line by: Mitul Parmar, Senior Account Executive, White Rivers Media

    Gonna tell me kids this is Venice. Credit: Sahil Shah, Group Creative Manager, Schbang. Tagline: Gonna tell my kids this was Venice Gonna tell the kids this is Venice.
    Line by: Sahil Shah, Group Creative Manager, Schbang.

    Tag line: As if the monsoon blues weren't enough! Credit line: Yashashree Malpathak, Corporate Communications Executive, White Rivers Media As if the monsoon blues weren't enough!
    Line by: Yashashree Malpathak, Corporate Communications Executive, White Rivers Media

    Tag line: Monsoon Cuddles in Dadar! #MumbaiRains Credit line: Veena Shrivatra, Corporate Communications Executive, White Rivers Media Monsoon Cuddles in Dadar! #MumbaiRains
    Line BY: Veena Shrivatra, Corporate Communications Executive, White Rivers Media
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Mumbai Rains #photo
    first published: Jul 24, 2022 01:43 pm
