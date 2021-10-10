Morning Stars | R.P. Singh: ‘When we saw the reception in Mumbai, we felt like we had done something’

R.P. Singh and Sunil Gavaskar (Image via twitter.com/rpsingh)

As the seventh edition of the T20 World Cup approaches (October 17- November 14), many Indian fans will remember the M.S. Dhoni-led team’s exuberant win in the tournament’s first edition in 2007. Left-arm seamer Rudra Pratap Singh’s 12 wickets, including three in the final against Pakistan, made him India’s most successful bowler in the competition. As tricky as R.P. was to face, he could be disarming off the field, possessing a natural, almost permanent smile on his face.

Now 35 and retired, the father of two is enjoying his family life and the rewards of a short but vital career.

In an interview, Singh talked about how he begins his days, and the quiet morning-after in Johannesburg following India’s triumph in 2007, which made for bedlam in Mumbai upon landing.

Are you a morning person?

I’m a morning person. I get up by 6 or 7, depending upon the day’s schedule. What I like about the morning is having coffee, going for a walk. What I don’t like so much is getting my kids ready.

How many hours of sleep do you need? What do you like to see on the breakfast table?

Seven or eight hours. And coffee is enough to put me in a good mood.

What was the morning like in Johannesburg the day after India won the inaugural World T20, when you took three wickets in the final and were the highest wicket taker for India in the tournament?

Woh morning to quiet si thi (that morning was quiet). As we were travelling back to India, there was a proud feeling within that we won the World Cup and that I contributed to it. Till we reached India, it was quiet. When we reached Mumbai, that’s when we felt we had done something because people were there to receive us and had lined up along the streets.

What would mornings be like during school/ training days? Can you share an anecdote?

Sometimes we would hide in the morning fog when coaches made us run (Singh comes from Uttar Pradesh). Sometimes seniors at school would make us get tea for them. Mornings were tough in that phase of my life. I would be up by 4.30 or 5 am, depending upon whether it was winter or summer. If it was winter, then 5. If it was summer, then I would be up around 4.30. The training would go on till 7.30. But I went through it and am getting the fruits of it now.

Do you reach for your phone for news/ messages right away or do you stay offline for a while?

Phone saath me hai to reply karta hu (I respond to messages in case the phone is with me). Mostly I like to stay offline.

What fitness activity do you do in the morning?

Walking is my favorite morning fitness activity. I also try to do yoga.

Do you keep track of news? If yes, what news do you follow other than cricket? How do you get your news – phone or newspaper?

I follow stock news and politics, among other things.

Which famous stranger/s would you like to have breakfast with and why?

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. They are my two favorite players. I rate Federer the best in history, and I’m biased towards Nadal as he’s a lefty.