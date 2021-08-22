If Covid Vanished | PayTM's Vijay Shekhar Sharma is Ezeepay founder Shams Tabrej’s dream guest

Ezeepay CEO and founder Shams Tabrej.

Note to readers: While we accept the reality of the coronavirus, it is important to be optimistic. We must believe that there will be a day when the disease will no longer be the all-destroying scourge it is today. And when that day comes, we will be able to enjoy life, maybe with a few adjustments, the way we did before Covid-19. To that end, we are starting ‘If Covid Vanished ...’, a series of interviews with corporate heads and achievers, where we ask them where they’d like to travel or eat, who’d they like to meet, and so on, if the world became Corona-mukt. Follow the series here.

Shams Tabrej mentions the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara in the course of this conversation. But he’d agree that if Covid disappears, it would be a case of "Zindagi Mil Gayi Dobara".

Whenever that happens, Tabrej, the founder and CEO of fintech company Ezeepay, would like to breathe in Bengaluru’s startup-scented air, unwind with karaoke and meet PayTm’s Vijay Shekar Sharma, who he feels has transformed the way India conducts monetary transactions.

A chat with the Delhi-based entrepreneur on his plans for life post-Covid.

If Covid went away or became manageable, which city would you like to travel to first and why?

I would visit Bengaluru. It is the startup hub of India, and is known to have excellent weather. Interacting with startup entrepreneurs and teams would help me see things from their point of view and hopefully allow me to collaborate with a new company or brand. Your environment and the people you interact with helps the way your business grows as you broaden your vision and ideas.

Which restaurant/ bar would you go to first and why?

I would prefer to go to a clean open-air restaurant in Delhi, with a peaceful environment that follows all the Covid precautions to ensure customers' safety. Maybe one of the restaurants on 32nd Avenue.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and talk to, and why?

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of PayTm India. He has changed the way India manages its money. He has transformed financial transactions and how people spend their money in a vast country like India. I consider him to be my mentor. His vision of digital cash and the execution of PayTm across the country is awe-inspiring.

What public performance/ occasion would you like to attend?

Any financial networking event. A business fair-like event where new and seasoned individuals get a chance to network, exchange ideas, brainstorm and open up a space to collaborate with each other.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

I would love to unwind through a night of karaoke. A night of fun and reliving younger, more carefree days with the mood that great music creates.

What new skill would you like to learn?

I would like to learn extempore, the ability, skill, and knowledge to talk on any topic presented to me. Extempore helps people with their communication skills. It encourages them to think and analyse logically and analytically. It also promotes healthy debates and would help me improve my networking skill set.

A song that comes to mind when you think of a Covid-free world.

‘Khwabon ke parindey’ from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is my favourite song, and go-to choice to uplift my mood or just help me clear my mind.

What would your approach to money be for life post-Covid?

Covid has been a difficult time. We all have realised the importance of money management and savings during this time. Post-Covid, I would keep my unnecessary expenses under control and focus more on savings and investing my money in the right way. Covid made me realise how important it is to have substantial savings set aside.

What new invention/ gadget would you like to see, to help us deal with future pandemics?

Better digital and virtual healthcare along with wearable and mobile healthcare technology, like Fitbit and smartwatches. We saw what happened with the medical staff having to work and calm people down. If all those were tracked and counselled online, it would have helped the medical staff with their manpower management and allowed them more time to study the severe cases.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

Live a life close to nature. Enjoy the moments you get to experience as you live them. The pandemic helped me learn to enjoy the smaller things in life. It also showed me how crucial it was to enjoy every moment as it comes and not wait for that perfect opportunity or time.