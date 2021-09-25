Hottest new restaurants and takeaways in Delhi right now

Rocket leaf & burrata salad at My Love Triangle.

Now that restaurants and bars in Delhi no longer need to wrap up operations by 10pm, there is much excitement in the air and quite a few reasons to check out some new launches. That said, all the strict safety and hygiene protocols remain in play, with 50% capacity and adequate social distancing at all the restaurants.

A handpicked list of places to dine in and order from in Delhi:

LADURÉE

This iconic French patisserie (around since 1862) with a presence in 21 countries has debuted in India. The Parisian tearoom, located in Delhi's upscale Khan Market, is spread over three floors.

The peachy, minty interiors have been given a desi edge with arched mirrors, wicker ceilings, Indian marble table tops and enormous green marble planters.

Ladurée in Khan Market is a Parisian style tearoom and patisserie.

Treats? Well there are the signature Ladurée staples - teacakes, candies, vol-au-vents, croissants and of course macarons in 13 flavours. There are also breakfast items like avocado on toast and egg benedict as well as salads, pasta and risotto. A desi chicken tikka sandwich also makes an appearance.

Price for two: Rs 3,000

Address: Shop 17 B, Khan Market, Delhi 110003; Tel: 8988888811.

THE TANGRA PROJECT

Mughlai food, Anglo-Indian signatures, traditional Bengali gems, popular Indian-Chinese inspired by the Hakka community who migrated to India - Chef Vikramjit Roy’s Tangra Project has a lot to keep you interested.

Haleem on Sourdough at The Tangra Project.

Located at DLF Avenue in Saket, it work for a quick pit stop in between shopping as well as a leisurely brunch under the skylight in the afternoons.

The space transitions into a lively bar by the evenings. The menu has over 200 dishes, but is still easy to navigate. Bengali specialties like potol dolma, cholar dal and doi maach from Roy’s mother’s kitchen are a must-try, as also the meaty curries, noodles and kathi rolls.

There will be live musical performances by popular rock and indie artists in the near future.

Price for two: Rs 1,500

Address: Ground Floor, The Commons, DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi. Tel: 8929 92 5253/ 8929 52 5353

KLAP

Dining at this maximalist restaurant spread over two spacious floors and a fabulous terrace is a treat for the eyes as well as the soul. Hand-plastered walls, gilded mirrors, ceramic art on the walls, large bay windows and terrazzo flooring give the interiors an Italian vibe.

Gurmehar Sethi, co-founder and chef, Klap.

Though the menu holds decent contemporary global cuisine, we recommend the Southeast Asian fare such as Kra Pao Kracker, shrimp tempura rolls and gochujang pork belly. The wrappers of dimsums at Klap are made with activated charcoal and look striking. The flatbreads are wafer thin.

If you like prawns, try the Kataifi Crusted Prawns. Wrapped with Kataifi noodles, widely used in Middle Eastern desserts, the crunchy fried prawns are topped with spicy mayo and bacon bits.

There’s also a well-stocked bar with a wide range of cocktails to pick from.

Ibin Batuta cocktail at Klap.

Price for two: Rs 2,500

Address: 2 & 3, Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar, New Delhi. Tel: 099199 18323

PETITE PIE SHOP

Pies, pizzas, quiches and tarts are the mainstay on the menu at this brand new bistro with a laid-back, Parisian elegance.

Petite Pie Shop (Image processed with VSCO with preset)

The Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie is a must-try here, as also the earthy and comforting Wild Mushroom Pie. There’s also a light and fluffy Fisherman’s Pie with fish of the season and creamy mash, and a mutton-mince variant of Shepherd’s Pie.

Classics like French Onion Soup and croissants also make an appearance on the menu.

With its marzipan pistachio-green coloured walls, the bistro space looks like it tumbled out of a fantastical story book.

Price for two: Rs 800

Address: Worldmark - Sector 65, Gurgaon. Tel: +91 8130112234

MY LOVE TRIANGLE

Is there anything worse than a soggy home-delivered pizza? My Love Triangle (MLT) a pizza delivery kitchen aims to put an end to that misery with pizzas that are cooked while driving to the address.

My Love Triangle's trucks are equipped with ovens to bake-on-the-go after an order has been received.

MLT’s pizza delivery vans are equipped with mobile ovens in which pizzas are prepared on the go. This means that the food arrives at your doorstep not minutes, but mere seconds after leaving the oven.

The Bianca Royale pizza with a béchamel sauce base and mushrooms is the best-seller, with the Chorizo pizza with ham on a bed of san Marzano tomato sauce coming in at second place here.

Burrata pizza by My Love Triangle.

The terracotta containers used for serving soak up the moisture and prevent the pizzas from getting soggy. You can reuse these for dining afterwards. The beverages have been put together by mixologist Yangdup Lama.

Price for two: Rs 1,500

Delivery: Gurugram and South Delhi

MISS PINTO

Those who love their fine whiskies and cigars will enjoy this new restaurant that revolves around a mysterious lady, 'Miss Pinto' who has travelled around the globe, and ducked into bars and fine-dining restaurants before coming to Delhi.

Located on the second floor of Vasant Vihar's Basant Lok Community Centre, this place is already becoming a crowd favourite. The menu is eclectic with Mutton Katsu, Grilled Prawns, Duck Salad, Avocado Chilli Fritters, Charred Broccoli, etc. The cocktail menu is equally diverse with a chai-inspired Negroni and smoky, spicy Old fashioned.

Price for two: Rs 2,000

Address: 24, Second Floor, Basant Lok Community Centre, Vasant Vihar, Delhi. Tel: 08527275528 / 01140527468