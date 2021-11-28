MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

‘Gaming industry is poised to be this century's dominant form of entertainment': CarryMinati

YouTuber Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati on crossing 30 million subscribers and the future of the gaming industry in India.

Deepali Singh
November 28, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST
Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati recently crossed 30 million subscribers on YouTube.

Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati recently crossed 30 million subscribers on YouTube.

In 2019, Time magazine called Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati a ‘Next Generation Leader’. The popular YouTuber, who started his career as a gamer, has diversified into various fields, including acting and music. He recently crossed 30 million subscribers on YouTube.

In an interview, he spoke about the potential of the gaming industry in India and the role he sees for himself. Excerpts:

When did you discover YouTube? 

I was around 10-years-old...and I was instantly drawn towards the potentiality of it. I thought about pursuing it as a full-fledged career when I was 13. It was an intuitive calling for me. It honestly scares me sometimes when I look back and see how I dropped out to pursue the digital medium that wasn’t as evolved as it is today. It was all very organic and let’s just say, I was a curious kid. Initially, I used to upload only gameplay videos, and as time passed by, I started experimenting with my content.

Also read: YouTube Tax: What Will Be The Impact On Indian Creators?

Close

Related stories

From then to now, what has changed? 

Now it's more polished and a bit restricted due to the new guidelines of YouTube. It takes a lot more time - sometimes months - to create a video because I need to make sure I am producing something special every time, as opposed to earlier where it took me a day or two.

You started out as a gamer, and today, the gaming industry is regarded as one of the fastest-growing industries. How do you see the future of gaming in India?

Gaming has broken out of niche corners of the world and will only continue to become more mainstream. Mixed reality will be the big winner, with future games that combine virtual and augmented reality technology. The gaming industry is poised to be this century's dominant form of entertainment.

In India, it’s the mobile gaming industry that has established its dominance as smartphones are easily accessible these days. I feel once the youth become financially independent, they would be happy to invest in PC and console gaming as well and that is when the gaming community as a whole would grow by leaps and bounds.

A lot of big guns from the business community have understood the potential of gaming industry in India and they’re backing it to do well, so hopefully, in the coming years, you’d see more and more individuals taking up gaming as a full-time profession and they’d be respected by the society.

YouTube videos, singing, gaming, and now even acting, why did you decide to diversify? 

I have never related well with tags... I would say I’m diverse and like to multi-task and experiment.

I dedicate 10 hours in a day for content creation... Acting and music is a medium where I can showcase my art to a more varied audience. Sometimes I can dedicate more time to music and sometimes more time to acting, so it all depends on my headspace as content creation is my true vision.

What next for CarryMinati? Where do you go from here? 

After the success of ‘Uncanny Roaches’, I plan to invest in an animated web series with my business partner Deepak Char. My recent video ‘Cancel Culture’ where I tried an English sketch for the first time got a lot of love from the audience, so that motivated me to incorporate more English sketches in my content...

Experimental content is the king of new age media today, and the algorithm loves you the most when content speaks to the audience and breaks stereotypes.

From the archives: YouTuber Carry Minati's channel hacked, Bitcoin-related content appears on CarryisLive
Deepali Singh is a Mumbai-based freelance journalist who writes on movies, shows, music, art, and food. Twitter: @DeepaliSingh05
Tags: #Ajey Nagar #CarryisLive #CarryMinati #Entertainment #gaming #interview #social media influencer #YouTube
first published: Nov 28, 2021 11:09 am

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.