2023 G20 Summit Quiz: Who will be leading the World Bank contingent at Delhi G20 Summit?

Section 1 - Questions on G20
1. How many member countries are part of the G20?
a) 18
b) 20
c) 19
d) 21
2. Which country hosted the inaugural G20 summit in 2008?
a) United States
b) China
c) Germany
d) Argentina
3. Which G20 summit, originally scheduled to be held in 2020, was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
a) Osaka Summit
b) London Summit
c) Riyadh Summit
d) Brisbane Summit
4. Which of the following countries is NOT a member of the G20?
a) Brazil
b) Canada
c) Switzerland
d) South Korea
5. The G20 summit is an annual event where leaders discuss global economic issues. Which of the following is NOT a typical topic of discussion at G20 summits?
a) Climate Change
b) International Trade
c) Cybersecurity
d) Space Exploration
Section 2 - Questions on member countries
6. Which G20 country is known for its iconic landmark, the Christ the Redeemer statue?
a) Mexico
b) Brazil
c) Russia
d) South Africa
7. The "Shinkansen," known as the bullet train, is a symbol of technological innovation in which G20 nation's transportation system?
a) Japan
b) China
c) France
d) Italy
8. Which G20 country is renowned for its significant diamond industry, with the city of Antwerp being a major global diamond trading hub?
a) Russia
b) Belgium
c) South Africa
d) Canada
9. The Borsa Italiana, an important stock exchange, is located in which G20 member nation?
a) United States
b) Italy
c) United Kingdom
d) Japan
10. The "Mining Boom" played a significant role in the economic growth of which G20 country during the early 21st century?
a) Australia
b) Mexico
c) Turkey
d) Argentina
Section 3 - Leaders in G20
11. Who is the Chancellor of the Exchequer, responsible for economic and financial matters, of the United Kingdom?
a) Rishi Sunak
b) Jeremy Hunt
c) Boris Johnson
d) Liz Truss
12. Who is the President of the European Central Bank (ECB)?
a) Christine Lagarde
b) Mario Draghi
c) Ursula von der Leyen
d) Louis Di Grindos
13. Who is the Governor of the People's Bank of China, the Central bank of China?
a) Xi Jinping
b) Li Qiang
c) Pan Gongsheng
d) Yi Gang
14. Who was the President of the Host country at which the G20 summit was held in 2022?
a) Joe Biden
b) Joko Widodo
c) Shinzo Abe
d) Mario Draghi
15. Who was the Finance Minister of the Host country at which the G20 summit will be held in 2024?
a) Jim Chalmers
b) Janet Yellen
c) Shunichi Suzuki
d) Fernando Hadadd
Section 4 - India’s Presidency at the G20
16. India's G20 Presidency would guide the work of the G20 under which theme?
a) We are all connected
b) In diversity there is beauty
c) One Earth, one family, one future
d) Unity, interconnectedness, a global perspective
17. Who is India’s emissary / sherpa to the G20?
a) Piyush Goel
b) S. Jaishankar
c) Shashi Tharoor
d) Amitabh Kant
18. Pragati Maidan is a venue for the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) at the ITPO complex located in New Delhi, India. What is the name of the new convention center where the G20 summit is scheduled to take place?
a) Bharat Maidan
b) Bharat Mandapam
c) Indian Grounds
d) Bharat Bhavan
19. Who will be representing and leading the World Bank contingent at the G20 Summit in India?
a) Ajay Banga, President
b) Anshula Kant, MD and CFO
c) Indermit Gill, Chief Economist
d) Axel van Trotsenburg, Senior Managing Director
20. The theme also spotlights LiFE to represent sustainable and responsible choices, both at the level of individual as well as national development, leading to globally transformative actions resulting in a cleaner, greener and bluer future. What does LiFE stand for?
a) Living in a Friendly Environment
b) Lifestyle influencing a Favorable Environment
c) Lifestyle for Environment
d) Live in a Flourishing Ecosystem
Answers below
1c) 19 members in all in the G20
2a) United States hosted the inaugural G20 Summit in 2008
3c) Riyadh Summit had to be postponed to 2021 because of the Covid pandemic
4c) Switzerland is not a G20 member country
5d) Space Exploration is not a topic of discussion at the G20 Summit
6b) Brazil; Christ the Redeemer statue is in Rio de Janeiro
7a) Japan
8b) Belgium
9b) Italy
10a) Australia
11b) Jeremy Hunt is the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer
12a) Christine Lagarde is ECB President
13c) Pan Gongsheng is Governor of the People's Bank of China
14b) Joko Widodo
15d) Fernando Hadadd
16c) One Earth, one family, one future
17d) Amitabh Kant
18b) Bharat Mandapam
19a) Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank
20c) LiFE: Lifestyle for Environment
