Celebrating Digital Transformation with Leaders Speak

Fast and furious are the kind of disruptions we are seeing in the digital space. Today, nobody goes to the bank physically to withdraw cash or drop a cheque. Or for that matter, nobody visits an insurance company to buy a travel insurance or car insurance. Tap, Swipe, and Click are the new sound of money. And this revolution is not solely restricted on the consumer side; we are seeing the adoption of technology on the enterprise level as well. Today, digital transformation trends are driving Industry 4.0, which itself is a mix of Industrial IoT, AI, Machine Learning, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality etc.

That is the power of digital transformation and the best part is that this shift takes place at an amazing brisk space. Take, for instance, in just a generation we have moved from fixed-line phones to ultra-modern mobile phones. Adoption of technology has been a key driver of change in our society.

India Business Summit – Leaders Speak, organised by ICICI Bank and CNBC-TV18 is an event that not only showcases this transformation but celebrates it at a grand scale. The idea is to have industry champions on the same stage to discuss and deliberate how digital transformation is changing the very face of India.

The first event that was held in the city of Pune in February 2018 was a testimony to the rise of digitisation in India. Vishakha Mulye, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, summed up the event as, "in today’s world, though technology may start as disruptive and a big differentiator, with the passage of time it becomes hygiene for the business. Hence, not only do we need to innovate to be ahead of the curve but also need to keep pace to be in line with the changes in the business model."`

Renowned innovator and entrepreneur Sonam Wangchuk spoke at length about how he was working with the student community in Ladakh, to make disruptions a commonplace. This was followed by a session with renowned businessman Dr. A Velumani, Founder, CEO, CMD, Thyrocare Technologies, who inspired the audience with his incredible journey, highlighting the importance of using disruption to build a successful business.

And now comes the second event in the series, a ground-breaking talk in Bangalore on the 20th of July. The highlight of the event is an address by Viswanathan Anand, who is an Indian chess grandmaster, a former World Chess Champion, and the current World Rapid Chess Champion. Anand was also the first recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 1991–92, India's highest sporting honour. In 2007, he was awarded India's second highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, making him the first sportsperson to receive the award. He will deliver a special address on leadership.



Sanjiv Sharma, MD & CEO, ABB India



Debarati Sen, MD, 3M India



If that is not enough, we will have a talk by Bhavish Aggarwal Co-founder and CEO of Ola Cabs. The disruptor who has changed the personal transport industry in a matter of few years will share his learnings with the audience, followed by a panel discussion that will put will put a spotlight on India Inc’s Digital Transformation journey, explore strategies to tap opportunities unlocked by digitization across sectors. It will talk about emerging trends and how corporate India is preparing itself to adopt this change and what are the trends going forward to stay competitive in the digital economy. It will discuss new opportunities as more and more companies embark on this path and what are the barriers faced in managing the shift from traditional to become a digital organisation. Some of the names that will be part of the panel discussion areAll in all, the event on 20th July promises to be a high octane event, with great learnings and discussion. Stay tuned for more information.