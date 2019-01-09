Fair play basics: What not to do while playing PUBG

PlayerUnknown’s Battle Grounds aka PUBG, banned 30,000 players last month for using a third party bot called as the Radar Hack cheat.

The bot allowed users to spot other players in the map via a second screen or a mobile app through a VPN server. It was reported that the ban includes professional players who used illegal software while playing the game.

In case you are one of those who is cheating but isn’t caught or is unaware of some wrongdoing, here are some things not to do while playing PUBG:

1. Avoid using VPN or third-party programs

People use a virtual private network to change their default location to try winning matches and finish Royale Pass missions. Usage of any unauthorised program or unapproved third-party server which are not permitted by PUBG and promote unfair gameplay will result in a ban.

2. Using unauthorised hardware

PUBG does not allow a user to use any third-party hardware like a mouse or a mobile game controller during the gameplay. In case you promote such devices, the company can take legal actions against you.

3. Tampering the game data

Changing the game data like file formats is strictly prohibited by PUBG, and it violates the copyrights laws. Further, changing the packet data and servers interferes with the smooth functioning of the game services which can invite the makers' ire too.

4. Taking advantages of bugs

There are a few bugs and glitches in the game that the eSport is constantly fixing with software updates. However, if it is found that a player is taking undue advantage of a bug or a glitch which results in unfair gameplay, then the user is liable for severe penalties. Also, the points gained and the items acquired will also be taken away.

5. Leaving the game as soon as you join

There are times when players join a game and leave before the match starts. According to the new rule, if you do this frequently, you will be banned from playing for a few hours.

6. Killing own teammates

Although users cannot kill their team players directly with a loaded gun, there are certain ways where a player can kill his teammate (using a grenade or hitting them with a car). If players are reported for such foul play, penalties can be imposed for repeatedly killing your teammates.

7. Earning profit from the game

Tencent, the developer of the game, does not allow users to make revenue from the game directly. For generating revenue, a player needs to get prior approval from PUBG.

8. Hacking other players

Using other player’s account without their consent or in an unauthorised manner can lead to banning of your account.

9. Using offensive words

PUBG allows players to interact with each other during a match. If a player has been reported for using offensive words either on race, gender or nationality and found guilty, it will result in a straight lifetime ban.

10. Sharing other players information

Under the privacy guidelines, sharing your own or other players' personal data can lead to action and even a ban.