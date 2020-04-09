Facebook launches Tuned, an experimental messaging app for couples

Facebook recently rolled out its new multimedia messaging app called Tuned under the radar. The app is currently only available on Apple's App Store and can be downloaded in the United States and Canada at the moment. Facebook's couple-oriented messaging app was developed and released by the company's New Product Experimentation (NPE) team.

Tuned is a virtual space to communicate and interact with your significant other. The app allows couples to share dedicated widgets based on their moods, create digital scrapbooks, exchange music with Spotify and more. The app is also being marketed as a space dedicated to people in relationships.

Facebook's NPE team describes the app as "A private space where you and your significant other can just be yourselves. With Tuned, you can be as mushy, quirky, and silly as you are together in person, even when you're apart. Creatively express your love, share your mood, exchange music, and build a digital scrapbook of your special moments."

Tuned is not integrated with Facebook's dating platform, Facebook Dating. Apart from the sheer lack of Facebook tie-ins, you don't even need a Facebook account to sign in to the app. It is worth noting that the company might be reluctant to pull the plug on Tuned if it doesn't show traction as the app is developed under Facebook's experimental division.

However, the timing of the app seems impeccable. Given the current situation with a quarter of the world's population forced to remain doors, Tuned does offer a certain appeal to couples that don't live together