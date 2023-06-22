‘Everyone says Byju’s has toxic culture, but…’: Divya Gokulnath shares ex-employee’s note

The employee concluded the note by saying while many felt the culture at Byju's was toxic, it wasn't the case with the person, who had written the note. (Photo credit (left): Screengrab from instagram.com/@divyagokulnath).

A former Byju's employee recently wrote a note to co-founder Divya Gokulnath on how the person had learnt a lot from working at the edutech firm.

"Hello Divya mam, I was the employee of Byju's and I have learnt a lot from Byju's. Byju's taught me how to work hard and aim for success. In return, I want to do something for team. I have started my own IT consulting firm and in 4 months with blessings of elders and mentors like you and Byju sir I have gained a lot of success. My learning in Byju's is really helping me.

I want to do something for team Byju's. Please let me know mam if you require any resources or team to work on any IT project. Please let me know mam I will be very happy to assist you," the former employee wrote in the note.

The employee concluded the note by saying while many felt the culture at Byju's was toxic, it wasn't the case with the person, who had written the note.

"Everyone says Byju's have toxic culture there is no work life balance but I enjoyed the life at Byju's. I earned lots of incentive," the employee said.

The post was shared by Gokulnath on her Instagram story, who said her heart was filled with gratitude and happiness.

"My heart is filled with so much happiness and gratitude to see my BYJU's family reaching greater heights," she wrote.

